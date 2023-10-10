To mark World Mental Health Day (Tues 10 Oct), Trouw Nutrition Ireland has furthered its goal to support the health and wellbeing of its workforce with another team member now fully trained as a ‘Mental Health First Aider’ (MHFA).

Pictured L-R: Emma Fitzgerald, Lisa Abell-Farrelly from AWARE NI and Daniel Baxter

Daniel Baxter from Carrickfergus, who is Trouw’s Warehouse & Logistics Team Leader, is the tenth employee to complete the bespoke training programme and become a MHFA.

Delivered by AWARE NI, the training aims to help businesses and organisations identify and address potential mental health issues within their workforces and wider business communities.

As official charity partner to AWARE NI, the training programme confirms Trouw Nutrition’s ongoing commitment to raising awareness of mental health and wellbeing, not only within its own operation but across the wider agri-food industry and the rural community in general.

Reflecting on the benefits, Daniel Baxter said: “The training was such a valuable experience that challenged my thinking and understanding of mental health – both inside and outside of work. We learned how to spot the signs of someone who is struggling, how to talk to them and encourage them to get professional help.

“This is such a taboo subject, particularly for men, and I would say I am now more confident to address this issue in the first place, to be sensitive to those affected and to signpost those who need support.”

The training initiative is part of Trouw’s wider Sustainability Strategy and is a key element of its Health and Wellbeing programme – ‘Healthy Life’.

Congratulating Daniel, Aidan Fisher, General Manager of Trouw added: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our people is at the heart of our business. Through the MHFA programme and our partnership with AWARE, we aim to support every member of our team, equipping them with the skills to thrive whether at work or at home.”