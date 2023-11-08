On the 3rd November 2023, the elite Charolais export show and sale took place at Swatragh Livestock Market.

The cattle were judged by the discerning eye of Mr Coggle, Orkney. The Show began at 4pm with the Sale following in the evening at 7pm – 23 bulls were sold to a clearance rate of 85.18% and an average of £4,620.00. It was a strong commercial sale from the first bull to enter the ring, demonstrating a high demand for Charolais and leaving only four bulls unsold.

There were 11 females sold to a 100% clearance rate and an average of £3,235.91.

Finally, proceedings closed with a draft sale from Mr V & Mr S Keys’ Ashview herd and Mr T Phair’s Brogher herd.

The top price of 6,400gns was secured by 19-month-old Brigadoon Truman. Bred by W D & J A Connolly of Brigadoon herd, County Down, this promising bull was sired by Brigadoon Reno, a son of the 12,000gns Wesley Equinox. His dam, Brigadoon Prudence, is a homebred daughter of the 15,000gns Newhouse Maxamus. This young bull caught the eye of R Workman, who won the bid and will be taking Truman home to Kilwaughter.

The second highest bid of 6,200gns was reached by two entries. The 20-month-old Senior Champion and Reserve Overall Male Champion, Woodpark Tom, who was bred by Mr W Short of Woodpark herd, Country Tyrone. Tom was born to Woodpark Glenda, a daughter of the 19,000gns Corrie Alan, and sired by the easy-calving Deeside Gulliver. Securing the final bid for this bull was Mr J McCaffrey.

Also reaching the second highest price of 6,200gns, Drumconnis Titan who achieved Reserve Junior Champion and was bred by Mr J McGrath of Drumconnis herd, County Tyrone. This 13-month-old bull was sired by Sportsmans Monarch, who sold for the top price of 12,000gns at Stirling in 2017. Out of dam, Drumconnis Oonagh, this stylish young bull was won by bidder, Mr A McMullan.

Fury Tyson secured the next highest bid of 5,100gns. This 18-month-old bull was 2nd in his class and sired by French bull, Doonally Donald, and out of dam, Fury Petal, a daughter of Cloverfield Excellent. Bred by Mr P Hackett of Fury herd, County Tyrone, the winning bidder, P & D Mullan will be taking this bull home.

The next joint price of 5,000gns went to four bulls, firstly to Glencoe Tomahawk who achieved Junior Champion, Overall Male Champion, and Overall Champion. Bred by Mr P & Mrs V McDonald of Glencoe herd, County Down, this 15-month-old bull was born from Glencoe Nigella, a daughter of the 20,000gns Moncur General. He was sired by Glencoe Perseus, a son of the easy-calving Fiston, and will be heading home with winning bidder, E Sherrard, Ballyutoag.

Hillview Tommy also secured the price of 5,000gns and the prize of Intermediate Champion. A 17-month-old bull bred by Mr B Quinn, Hillview herd, County Tyrone, this Doonally New son was out of Hillview Melody, a daughter of the 25,000gns Inverlochy Ferdie. Taking home Tommy is winning bidder, Mr R Leonard.

Next to secure a winning bid of 5,000gns was the 18-month-old, Brigadoon Triton who took the title of Reserve Senior Champion. Bred by W D & J A Connolly of Brigadoon herd, County Down, Tommy was out of dam Brigadoon Olive, a daughter of the 10,000gns Goldies Icon. Sired by Brigadoon Reno, a son of the easy-calving, 12,000gns Wesley Equinox, this promising young bull was won by Mr J Black.

The fourth bull to take the price of 5,000gns was Kenaghan Trophy, an 18-month-old bull from Mr L Ruddy. Trophy is by the popular AI bull Harestone Hercules and his dam, Tawny Jamaica, is a daughter of the Irish AI bull Prime Roberto. Securing the final bid for this young bull was I Donaldson & Co Ltd.

Achieving Intermediate Champion of the day was Glencoe Thor, a 17-month-old bull bred by Mr P & Mrs V McDonald. Thor was sired by the 16,000gns AI bull, Clyth Diplomat, and out of the Bova Banker-sired dam, Glencoe Jenny.

The day’s Female Champion and Reserve Overall Champion was achieved by Brownhill Tilly, a 20-month-old female bred by the Devine Brothers of Brownhill herd, County Tyrone. This young Newhouse Bigal daughter was out of Brownhill Mo, daughter of the 12,000gns bull Maerdy Fiend. Taking her home is winning bidder, Mr C McVeigh.

Reserve Female Champion went to Glassdrummond Tara, a 17-month-old female bred by Mr P J Valley of Glassdrummond herd, County Armagh. Tara was sired by Knockmoyle10 Loki and her dam, Glassdrummond Pippa was sired by the 14,000gns Westcarse Houdini. Mr B Paul won the bid for this young female.

RESULTS

Senior Classes

Class 1: 1st – Mr W Short – Woodpark Tom – s. Deeside Gulliver; 2nd – W D & J A Connolly – Brigadoon Triton – s. Brigadoon Reno; 3rd – Mr L Ruddy – Kenaghan Topman – s. Westcarse Houdini; 4th – W D & J A Connolly – Brigadoon Truman – s. Brigadoon Reno; 5th – Mr P Boylan – McNean Taurus – s. Dingle Hofmeister; 6th – Mr D Thornton – Arney Tyson – s. Doonally New

Class 2: 1st – Mr J R Paynter – Drumilly Thunder – s. Flambeau; 2nd – Mr P Hackett – Fury Tyson – s. Doonally Donald; 3rd – Mr L Ruddy – Kenaghan Trophy – s. Harestone Hercules; 4th – Mr L Ruddy – Kenaghan Theo – s. Blelack Immaculate; 5th – Mr P Hackett – Fury Top – s. Pottlereagh Mark

Intermediate Classes

Class 3: 1st – Mr B Quinn – Hillview Tommy – s. Doonally New; 2nd – Mr P & Mrs V McDonald – Glencoe Tyson – s. Firoda Jason; 3rd – Mr L Ruddy – Kenaghan Tucker – s. Clyth Diplomat; 4th – Mr P Bradley – Grillagh Tyler – s. Noble Prince; 5th – O’Kane Bros – Ovill Tartarus – s. Ovill Instant

Class 4: 1st – Mr P & Mrs V McDonald – Glencoe Thor – s. Clyth Diplomat; 2nd – S & R Thompson – Altnaveigh Testarossa – s. Liscorran Magic; 3rd – Mr J McBride – Moorlough Trueman – s. Doonally New

Junior Classes

Hillview Tyler, 2nd in Class 5, sold for 4,200gns

Class 5: 1st – Mr P & Mrs V McDonald – Glencoe Tomahawk – s. Glencoe Perseus; 2nd – Mr B Quinn – Hillview Tyler – s. Noble Prince; 3rd – Mr W Short – Woodpark Ted – s. Deeside Gulliver; 4th – Mr P & Mrs V McDonald – Glencoe Titan – s. Glencoe Perseus; 5th – Mr B Quinn – Hillview Texas – s. Fury Action

Class 6: 1st – Mr J McGrath – Drumconnis Titan – s. Sportsmans Monarch; 2nd – W D & J A Connolly – Brigadoon Tesla – s. Newhouse Maxamus; 3rd – W D & J A Connolly – Brigadoon Triumph – s. Newhouse Maxamus

Female Classes

Class 7: 1st – Devine Brothers – Brownhill Sky – s. Brownhill Harry; 2nd – Damien McCaffrey – Backfarm Sam – s. Vosgien

Class 8: 1st – Devine Brothers – Brownhill Tilly – s. Newhouse Bigal; 2nd – Mr P J Valley – Glassdrummond Tara – s. Knockmoyle10 Loki; 3rd – Damien McCaffrey – Backfarm Twinkle – s. Ocean; 4th – Mr J McBride – Moorlough Tala – s. Inverlochy Ferdie

Female Championship

Female Champion – Devine Brothers – Brownhill Tilly – s. Newhouse Bigal

Reserve Female Champion – Mr P J Valley – Glassdrummond Tara – s. Knockmoyle10 Loki

Senior Championship

Senior Champion – Mr W Short – Woodpark Tom – s. Deeside Gulliver

Reserve Senior Champion – W D & J A Connolly – Brigadoon Triton – s. Brigadoon Reno

Intermediate Championship

Intermediate Champion – Mr P & Mrs V McDonald – Glencoe Thor – s. Clyth Diplomat

Reserve Intermediate Champion – Mr B Quinn – Hillview Tommy – s. Doonally New

Junior Championship

Junior Champion – Mr P & Mrs V McDonald – Glencoe Tomahawk – s. Glencoe Perseus

Reserve Junior Champion – Mr J McGrath – Drumconnis Titan – s. Sportsmans Monarch

Overall Male Championship

Overall Male Champion – Mr P & Mrs V McDonald – Glencoe Tomahawk – s. Glencoe Perseus

Reserve Overall Male Champion – Mr W Short – Woodpark Tom – s. Deeside Gulliver

Overall Championship

Overall Champion – Mr P & Mrs V McDonald – Glencoe Tomahawk – s. Glencoe Perseus

Reserve Overall Champion – Devine Brothers – Brownhill Tilly – s. Newhouse Bigal

1 . Brigadoon Triton, Reserve Senior Champion, sold for 5,000gns.JPG Brigadoon Triton, Reserve Senior Champion, sold for 5,000gns. Pic: William McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

2 . Hillview Tyler, 2nd in Class 5, sold for 4,200gns.JPG Hillview Tyler, 2nd in Class 5, sold for 4,200gns. Pic: William McElroy Photo: William McElroy Photo Sales

3 . Brigadoon Truman, 4th in Class 1, sold for 6,400gns.JPG Brigadoon Truman, 4th in Class 1, sold for 6,400gns. Pic: William McElroy Photo: William McElroy Photo Sales