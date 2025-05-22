TUV slams DAERA Minister Muir’s 'destructive' NAP plan

TUV leader Jim Allister

TUV leader Jim Allister has slammed DAERA Minister Andrew Muir’s ‘destructive’ NAP plan.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “The Department’s Nutrients Action Plan has all the hallmarks of an anti-farming approach by an anti-farming minister. It seems even growing grass is now the enemy of the environment! Such nonsense!

“The resulting savage assault on stock levels is breathtaking. Experts have demonstrated that a farm with a 200 dairy cow herd would require to double the size of the farm, or reduce the stock by nearly 50%. The science behind the minister’s plan is largely unexplained and to many is dubious. But, there is no doubting the anti-farming consequences!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The current derogation arrangement is likely to be nullified by the imposition of a Habitats Regulations screening. And, if special restraints apply to river catchment areas, then, the noose tightens ever further.

“The lack of engagement with active farmers, who know what they are talking about, is pitiful. Now the departmental zealots issue an overly complicated ‘consultation’ to try and bamboozle everyone into submission.

“What a pity we don’t have an Agriculture Minister who not just understands farming, but cares about it. Instead, he’s never happier than when sniping at farming under the guise of saving Lough Neagh, which sewage works and NIW have done more than anyone to jeopardise.”