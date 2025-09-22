Two police vehicles rammed in separate weekend incidents

stock image

Two police vehicles were rammed in separate incidents in Mid Ulster and Newry, Mourne and Down over the weekend.

In Mid Ulster, a white BMW failed to stop for police in Dungannon at around 1am on Saturday 20 September. Officers followed the vehicle for a time before losing sight in the vicinity of Tobermeson Road. The car was then spotted by another police crew in Moy a short time later where it rammed the police vehicle, injuring the two officers inside.

Subsequent enquiries led police to an address in Maghera where the car was located and an 18 year old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences. He has since been released on bail following questioning to allow for further police enquiries to be carried out.

In Newry, a silver Audi made of from police on Brogies Road at around 12.40am on Saturday. It proceeded along the Old Dublin Road and onto the A1 at speeds in excess of 110mph. Police then pursued the vehicle which continued to carry out dangerous manoeuvres at speed on the dual carriageway.

The Audi then side swiped the police vehicle in an apparent attempt to force it off the carriageway. The offending vehicle then continued at speeds of over 100mph at which point the officers in the rammed police vehicle lost sight.

The pursuit of the vehicle began again when it was subsequently seen in the vicinity of the Flagstaff roundabout in Newry. In efforts to avoid police, the car exited onto Chancellors Road, swerving all over the road and narrowly missing a jogger whilst heading for the A1 onslip. It then proceeded to travel south in the northbound lane of the A1 before performing a u-turn on the carriageway and leaving at the Bernish turn off where the pursuit had to be terminated for public safety.

The car, which police believe may have been stolen from an address in Drogheda, was later found in the Bessbrook area and has been seized for examination.

The officers involved in both incidents, four in total, remained on duty despite sustaining injuries. All are being supported and are receiving the appropriate care and welfare measures from within the Police Service as our enquiries continue.

Anyone who can assist police with our enquiries is asked to make contact with us on 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/