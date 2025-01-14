Two weeks to go to file your Self Assessment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With only a couple of weeks until the Self Assessment deadline, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging millions of taxpayers not to delay filing their return and paying any tax due by 31 January.

More than 7.4 million Self Assessment customers have filed their tax return for the 2023 to 2024 tax year since 6 April 2024. Those who miss the deadline could face a £100 late filing penalty, even if no tax is owed, and HMRC is urging people to act now and make use of the wide range of support available.

Anyone who is new to Self Assessment will need to register before they can send their tax return.

They can register on GOV.UK and should allow up to 10 working days to receive their Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR) which they can access through HMRC Online Services or the HMRC app.

Time is running out for self assessments

HMRC provides free, easy to access resources on GOV.UK to guide people through the filing process including detailed support and guidance, webinars, helpsheets as well as videos on YouTube.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “The Self Assessment deadline is fast approaching, don’t leave completing your tax return to the last minute. There is plenty of support available to make filing as straightforward as possible, just search ‘help with Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK to find out more.”

People may need to file a return if they:

- are newly self-employed and have earned gross income over £1,000

- earned below £1,000 but wish to pay Class 2 National Insurance Contributions voluntarily to protect your entitlement to State Pension and certain benefits

- are a new partner in a business partnership

- have received any untaxed income over £2,500

- receive Child Benefit payments and need to pay the High Income Child Benefit Charge because you or your partner earned more than £50,000

Anyone who no longer needs to file a Self Assessment return, should inform HMRC now using the online form. Self Assessment customers can pay any tax owed quickly and securely through the HMRC app. A full list of ways to pay is available on GOV.UK or contact HMRC for additional support.

Anyone who regularly sells goods or provides a service through an online platform can find out more about selling online and paying taxes. The information on GOV.UK will help them decide if their activity should be treated as a trade and if they need to complete a Self Assessment tax return.

Criminals use emails, phone calls and texts to try to steal information and money from taxpayers.

Before sharing their personal or financial details, people should search ‘HMRC tax scams’ on GOV.UK to access a checklist to help them decide if the contact they have received is a scam

People should never share their HMRC login information with anyone. Someone could use them to steal from them or claim benefits or a refund in their name.