Jack Steenson and Alexander Smith, both from local farming families, triumphed over competing teams with their project, "Creating a Vibrant Farming Culture for Future Generations."

Their work focused on practical steps to ensure the long-term sustainability of agriculture, a crucial topic for Northern Ireland’s farming and food community.

Dromore High School secured the runners up spot with their project “Promoting Diversity within the Beef Supply Chain;” whilst teams from St. Colmcille’s High School and the Royal School Armagh were also in the final. Sarah Gilchrist from St. Colmcille’s High School won the award for outstanding contribution by an individual.

The awards ceremony, held in the Logan Hall on 25th October was attended by 200 people including 28 new school teams contending for a place on the next finalist programme. The winning team was presented with the ABP Angus Youth Challenge Cup and a cheque for £1,000 by ABP and Certified Irish Angus. Martin McKendry, DAERA’s Acting Head of Food & Farming Group was special guest at the ceremony.

Throughout the past year all finalists had been tasked with rearing Angus beef cattle, five per team, with the support of a CAFRE mentor simultaneously working on projects to tackle sustainability in Northern Ireland’s beef supply chain. The teams have successfully finished their animals early in line with the Department of Agriculture’s Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme aimed at reducing the environmental impact of beef farming. The pupils have since received the proceeds of their sale to ABP.

Jack and Alexander’s winning project combined research on how farmers were enhancing their farms through sustainable enterprises with extensive community outreach to pass the information to future generations. Their “Pass it on” theme included a rhyming children’s story book, illustrated with the help of contributions from 12 local primary schools. Launched at this year’s Armagh Show, book sales along with a “Guess the weight of their heifer” competition raised £1,600 for Air Ambulance NI.

With the help of social media, the project’s reach extended far beyond Northern Ireland with their message shared in 11 different countries in the EU, including the European Parliament, as well as further afield destinations such as Egypt, the Cook Islands, New Zealand and Mexico.

Congratulating all the award winners, George Mullan the Manging Director of ABP in Northern Ireland, said: “The ABP Angus Youth Challenge exemplifies how education and farming can work hand in hand to drive sustainable practices today and into the future. Jack and Alexander are passionate young farmers and an inspiration to the young people hoping to win a place on our next finalist programme. ABP and Certified Irish Angus are delighted with their achievement.”

Martin McKendry also emphasised the importance of the initiative: “ The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is an excellent initiative which encourages young people right across Northern Ireland to learn all aspects of the agri-food supply chain including the fantastic career opportunities. When you add a competitive component to a real live learning environment then young people have the opportunity to thrive. I would also like to thank CAFRE advisory staff for their mentoring support within the programme and encourage all participants to actively pursue a career in agri-food. The wide suite of education programmes available at CAFRE cater for young people leaving school either at 16 or following A-Levels and there is a direct pathway into a rewarding career.”

Runners up 2024 ABP Angus Youth Challenge were the team from Dromore High School who are, from left, Caitlyn Patterson; Quinn McCracken and James Menet. With them back left are George Mullan Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland; Claire Taylor Event MC; Charles Smith General Manager Certified Irish Angus and Martin McKendry Acting Head of Farming at DAERA who was special guest at the event.

Sarah Gilchrist from the St Colmcille's High School, Crossgar team won the Award for Outstanding Achievement by an Individual in 2024 ABP Angus Youth Challenge

Pictured taking part in the 2024 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from The Royal Belfast Academical Institution Co. Antrim - pupils Ben Griffiths, Noah Griffiths and Joel Hammond.