Udder health without milk withdrawal

Across Northern Ireland, dairy farmers are constantly looking for ways to manage udder health efficiently, without compromising on productivity.

One practical challenge faced during lactation is how to support cows showing signs of high somatic cell counts (SCC) or clinical udder issues—without having to discard valuable milk.

The Healthy Udder Bolus, developed by Matrix Animal Health, offers farmers a rapid-release bolus which supports the udder’s natural defences. Crucially, it can be used during lactation with no milk withdrawal, helping farmers maintain milk supply while managing udder concerns.

For Mike King, who runs Old Green Farm, the bolus has become a key part of his herd management. “We use the bolus on cows showing elevated SCC or signs of udder stress during lactation or at drying off,” explains Mike. “It’s easy to use, and the fact we don’t have to dump any milk is a big plus.”

Mike has been using the Healthy Udder Bolus for four years. Over that time, his approach has evolved to include more targeted intervention, allowing him to support udder function without disrupting the flow of saleable milk.

One of the standout benefits for many producers is the ability to use the bolus as part of a non-withdrawal approach to udder management. Whether in conventional or robotic milking systems, where early detection of changes in milk quality is increasingly common, the bolus provides a flexible tool for fast intervention.

Ease of administration and rapid dispersal are key design features. With no need for specialist equipment or time off milk, the bolus fits well into modern herd workflows, particularly in high-output herds where continuity of production is a priority.

For Mike, it’s about having options. “It gives me a way to act quickly when I see SCC creeping up, without affecting the milk tank. That’s a big advantage in today’s system.”

