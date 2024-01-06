UFU against requirement changes to purchase rodenticide

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) says it does not support the recent announcement from the Campaign for Responsible Rodenticide Use (CRRU), regarding changes to the requirements that must be met to purchase rodenticide.

​These are scheduled to come into effect from January 2026.

UFU deputy president William Irvine commented: "The new requirements from CRRU will mean that all users of professional-grade rodenticides will need an approved training certificate in rodenticide use from January 2026. This will prevent farmers and growers from purchasing rodenticide through their Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (FQAS) membership which is currently accepted as proof-of-competence.

“Farmers and growers understand the impact rodenticides could have on wildlife if it is not used responsibly, and through their participation in FQAS, they minimise the impact of rodenticide on wildlife.”

A Barn Ow. Pic: Andy Rouse

He added: “However, these new changes will affect farmers and growers’ ability to manage their own pest control and will create another cost for the farm business when finances are already under pressure."

From January 2026 farmers and growers will have to provide proof of competence by completing a CRRU-approved training certificate every five years or completing a CRRU-approved training certificate once and be a member of a CRRU-approved CPD scheme.

William Irvine again: "Changing the requirements to purchase rodenticide is a significant shift from the criteria that is in place currently and it’s extremely worrying that it’s being progressed by CRRU without any consultation with stakeholders.

“We ask that the CRRU complete a full consultation before progressing with the proposed changes for January 2026.”

Responding to the UFU statement CRRU UK chairman, Dr Alan Buckle, said: “CRRU is immensely grateful for help and support received from farming unions and farm assurance schemes in running the UK Rodenticide Stewardship Regime.

“However, after nearly eight years of the regime and with more than 80% of barn owls contaminated with rodenticides throughout, it is clear to CRRU directors that significant change is required. A critical priority is that farmers retain future access to these essential products.

“For the first time since stewardship’s 2016 inception, the changes being introduced will create a level playing field whereby all users of professional rodenticides – pest controllers, gamekeepers and farmers – have to be equally qualified.”