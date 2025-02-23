UFU agri conference a resounding success

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) agricultural conference in association with the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), has been hailed as a major success bringing together industry leaders, farmers and the next generation of agri enthusiasts.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Under the theme ‘Your Farm 2100: A Glimpse into the Future of Agriculture,’ the conference provided an insight into technological advancements, policy developments, and strategies necessary to secure the long-term future of farming in Northern Ireland (NI).

A lineup of speakers that is rarely seen in NI delivered thought-provoking sessions, with experts including Jack Bobo executive director UCLA Rothman Family Institute for Food Studies, Rogier Schulte Full Professor on the Future of Farming and Food at Wageningen University and Research, Chris Elliott Professor of Food Security, International Joint Research Center on Food Security, Thammasat University: Honorary Professor, Queen’s University Belfast, Joe Stanley head of sustainable farming, GWCT Allerton Project, and Abi Reader deputy president NFU Cymru. All of whom provided invaluable perspectives on food security, climate change and the evolving landscape of agricultural production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panel discussions brought together voices from across the sector, tackling pressing issues such as sustainable land management, supply chain resilience, and the role of technology in driving efficiency.

Speakers at the conference

Attendees left the conference feeling inspired, with many highlighting the value of the discussions:

- “That we are doing a lot right in Northern Ireland but more needs to be done if our agriculture is to be resilient and sustainable.”

- “I was very impressed with the speakers and how forward-thinking the topics were.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- “That efficiency and resilience are so important in moving forward and that you need to look back to move forward with the future.”

There was a large turn out for the conference

- Jack Bobo concluded, “Things are not bad and getting worse, they’re good, getting better... just not fast enough.”

The UFU and YFCU extend their gratitude to the sponsors who made the event possible. Gold level sponsors Calor Gas, Lightsource bp, and NFU Mutual, played a crucial role in supporting the conference’s mission to promote forward thinking solutions in agriculture. Additional sponsorship was provided by Kilwaughter Lime, Kingsbridge Healthcare, Power NI, Dunbia, and Creagh Concrete, all of whom are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

Reflecting on the success of the event, UFU deputy president and chair of the conference organising committee, John McLenaghan said: “This year’s conference has been a fantastic opportunity to engage with industry experts and young farmers in meaningful discussions about the future of agriculture. The level of engagement and enthusiasm from all attendees demonstrates the passion and commitment within our sector to tackle challenges head-on and embrace resilience. We are grateful to our sponsors and speakers for their invaluable contributions and look forward to continuing these vital conversations in the months ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As NI’s agricultural sector continues to evolve, the UFU remains committed to advocating for policies and initiatives that support farmers and the wider industry. The success of the 2025 agricultural conference underscores the importance of collaboration, investment, and knowledge-sharing in ensuring a thriving, resilient future for farming.”

For those who were not able to attend you can view recordings of the main room speakers on the UFU website.