UFU and Education Minister discuss future of ag education in schools

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) met with the Department of Education Minister Paul Givan today (16 September) at Stormont, to discuss the pivotal role of agricultural education in the Northern Ireland curriculum.

The meeting, which was kindly arranged by Carla Lockhart MP, focused on promoting a deeper understanding of food production and farming among students, particularly those in urban areas.

Discussions centred on the UFU's current educational initiatives including Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, agricultural resources developed with Twinkl NI and post-primary school competitions.

The meeting also included teacher Mrs Kim Montgomery, who provided valuable first-hand insight into the challenges and opportunities at the school level.

UFU policy and communications director James McCluggage said: "Today's meeting with Minister Givan was incredibly positive. We have been given a unique opportunity to influence the curriculum for the next 10 years and we will be fully engaging with the Curriculum Task Force to ensure our industry's voice is heard. The agri-food sector is a cornerstone of our economy, and it is vital that we inspire the next generation by helping them understand the journey of their food and the importance of our farmers. We look forward to working closely with the Department of Education to make this a reality."

The UFU emphasised the importance of teaching students about where their food comes from, from farm to fork, and improving the availability of resources that connect children with farming.

“Minister Givan actively encouraged the UFU to continue promoting their existing resources within primary schools and to continue efforts to get agricultural education embedded in classroom agendas. He understood not only the need, but the value in doing so and outlined that by working with schools to offer a GCSE in agriculture, it would provide a clear pathway for students interested in a career in the agri-food sector. It would also have the potential to create a new passion within students who are not from a farming background,” said Mr McCluggage.

The UFU and the Department of Education have agreed to maintain regular contact to build on the positive momentum from this meeting.