UFU announce Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd as new corporate member

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is pleased to inform members that Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd has come on board as its newest corporate member.
​Established in 1939, Kilwaughter Minerals Limited is a quarry and mineral processor headquartered on a 75-acre site in Larne, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Commenting, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “We are pleased that Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd has become a corporate member of the UFU.

"Kilwaughter produces calcium carbonate-based products including, limestone sands, aggregates, derivative products for construction and broader industry and a range of products for the agriculture and landscaping sectors.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan welcoming Jonny Rice, agri product manager and Caroline Rowley, business development director as its newest corporate member.

"Kilwaughter also have four brands operating within the construction and agricultural industries throughout the UK and Ireland.

"We look forward to working with Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd and for farming families being

able to avail of this new membership.”

Caroline Rowley, business development director added: “We’re delighted to join UFU as corporate members and look forward to working with their team to help engage the farming community locally to support, add value and drive a successful, sustainable agricultural community.”

