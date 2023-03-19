UFU celebrates top silage makers of 2022

UFU and sponsors United Feeds, hosted their annual silage competition awards ceremony in the Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim.

Ian Maybin of the Mid Antrim group (dairy), J and E Sloan of the West Antrim group (beef and sheep), G and J O’Boyle of the West Antrim group (bale) and Clifton and Jonathan Dickson of the North East Armagh group (alternative forage) took top honours in the competition, which saw a record number of entries from farmers.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “The UFU’s annual silage competition has always encouraged excellence and healthy competition among producers, and once again the competition entries were to the highest standard. With input costs continuing at inflated levels, making high-quality silage is more important than ever.

Dairy N.I. winners Back row (l-r): Bartley Finnegan East Tyrone group, Craig Faulkner (2nd place winner), Desmond Maybin (1st place winner), Lynda Mitchell (3rd place winner), Robert McMullan Mid Antrim group. Front row (l-r): John McLenaghan UFU deputy president, Glenn Faulkner (2nd place winner), Ian Maybin (1st place winner), Gordon Mitchell (3rd place winner), Kathryn McKeown United Feeds.

“United Feeds’ advisory team, CAFRE, UFU group managers and most importantly our farmers, have worked hard on ensuring we had a great competition and I would like to thank them all.”

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, United Feeds Clarence Calderwood said: “We saw some exceptional silage from farmers in each of the categories despite 2022 being a particularly difficult year for silage making in NI. We were delighted with the number of entries again this year and thank the UFU for organising the competition.”

The full list of winners is:

Dairy: 1st Ian Maybin, Mid Antrim group; 2nd Glenn Faulkner, East Tyrone group; 3rd Gordon Mitchell, South West Down group

Round Bale N.I. winners Back row (l-r): Clarence Calderwood United Feeds, Linda McNeilly West Antrim group, Greg O’Boyle (1st place winner), Mary Totten (2nd place winner), Ryan McDowell South Antrim group, Derek Lough UFU membership director. Front row (l-r): Louise McNamee North Tyrone group, Stephen Gallen (3rd place winner), John O’Boyle (1st place winner), John McLenaghan UFU deputy president, Kenneth Totten (2nd place winner), Martin Clarke United Feeds.

Beef and sheep: 1st J and E Sloan, West Antrim group; 2nd Thomas McKelvey, Mid Down group; 3rd Roger and Hilary Bell, Ballyclare group

Alternative forage: 1st Clifton and Jonathan Dickson, North East Armagh group; 2nd Robert Macauley, Mid Down group; 3rd Alan Brennan, Larne group

Bales: 1st G and J O’Boyle, West Antrim group; 2nd Kenneth Totten, South Antrim group; 3rd Brian and Stephen Gallen, North Tyrone group

Alternative Forage N.I. winners Back row (l-r): Ricky Lee Larne group, Avril Macauley North East Armagh group, Derek Lough UFU membership director. Front row (l-r): Sean Roddy United Feeds, Clifton and Jonathan Dickson (1st place winner), Alan Boyd United Feeds.