UFU celebrates top silage makers of 2022
This week the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) recognised Northern Ireland’s (NI) top silage makers of 2022.
UFU and sponsors United Feeds, hosted their annual silage competition awards ceremony in the Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim.
Ian Maybin of the Mid Antrim group (dairy), J and E Sloan of the West Antrim group (beef and sheep), G and J O’Boyle of the West Antrim group (bale) and Clifton and Jonathan Dickson of the North East Armagh group (alternative forage) took top honours in the competition, which saw a record number of entries from farmers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “The UFU’s annual silage competition has always encouraged excellence and healthy competition among producers, and once again the competition entries were to the highest standard. With input costs continuing at inflated levels, making high-quality silage is more important than ever.
“United Feeds’ advisory team, CAFRE, UFU group managers and most importantly our farmers, have worked hard on ensuring we had a great competition and I would like to thank them all.”
Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, United Feeds Clarence Calderwood said: “We saw some exceptional silage from farmers in each of the categories despite 2022 being a particularly difficult year for silage making in NI. We were delighted with the number of entries again this year and thank the UFU for organising the competition.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The full list of winners is:
Dairy: 1st Ian Maybin, Mid Antrim group; 2nd Glenn Faulkner, East Tyrone group; 3rd Gordon Mitchell, South West Down group
Beef and sheep: 1st J and E Sloan, West Antrim group; 2nd Thomas McKelvey, Mid Down group; 3rd Roger and Hilary Bell, Ballyclare group
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alternative forage: 1st Clifton and Jonathan Dickson, North East Armagh group; 2nd Robert Macauley, Mid Down group; 3rd Alan Brennan, Larne group
Bales: 1st G and J O’Boyle, West Antrim group; 2nd Kenneth Totten, South Antrim group; 3rd Brian and Stephen Gallen, North Tyrone group