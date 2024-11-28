The Ulster Farmers’ Union is demanding that the Land and Property Service (LPS) reach out to landowners impacted by the proposed A5 Western Transport Corridor (A5WTC) with urgency, and deliver an overdue update on the vesting process.

The 25 November 2024 was set as the date for the compulsory acquisition of land but the UFU say LPS have failed to conduct open and transparent communications with UFU members leaving them in limbo.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “We are conscious of an on-going legal challenge regarding the A5, but this has no bearing on the vesting process. The confirmed date of 25 November for the acquisition of land has been and gone and landowners still have no knowledge of how they will truly be impacted. Over 3,000 acres, 314 farms will be affected by the upgrade and yet, LPS’ behavior gives the impression that they care very little about our farm families who are fully aware of the importance of this A5 upgrade. It’s disgraceful. All we are asking for is clear communication and fairness. It’s the least our members deserve.”

Two weeks ago, the UFU gave evidence to the NI Assembly, AERA and Legislation Committees. Representatives reiterated that they do not oppose the A5 and highlighted their frustrations with the lack of information regarding the entire process, especially in relation to vesting and the subsequent valuation of land.

John McLenaghan, UFU deputy president. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“Speaking at Stormont, we made it very clear that landowners must be treated fairly in the vesting process and that government and officials address the concerns of farmers affected. Many feel that the A5 road will be built and their family farm will be no more than an afterthought.

“We have had calls from members who tried to reach out to LPS but they did not answer. Our farm families deserve better. How the LPS has treated them so far is nothing short of shameful. Officials need to address this matter now and we will continue to lobby government until our members gain adequate information,” said Mr McLenaghan.