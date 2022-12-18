UFU disappointed at Geopark approval

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) deputy president William Irvine said: "This region is made up of three Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Ring of Gullion, the Mournes and Strangford Lough and Lecale AONBs, and will affect the daily lives of many UFU members.

“We’ve been lobbying on the behalf of our members who work and reside in the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area, continuously expressing their dissatisfaction to the Council about their plans to have the UNESCO Global Geopark branding applied to the district.

Advertisement

"However, it is now very evident that the Council have not listened to these concerns.

Farming Life news

“Our members are feeling extremely aggrieved about the lucrative promises that the Council have made, claiming that they will benefit from the UNESCO Global Geopark branding.

"Branding will do little good for our members other than restrict their activities and farming practices.

Advertisement

"Imposing a designation on this area will affect farmers’ livelihoods having a knock-on effect on all ratepayers in the area.