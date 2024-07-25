Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ulster Farmers’ Union met with Economy Minister Conor Murphy and senior Department for Economy officials (23 July 2024), to discuss energy policy and the importance of the farming sector as Northern Ireland works towards decarbonisation.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “We had a very constructive meeting with the Economy Minister and covered a wide range of issues relating to the role of the land-based sector in energy policy. The main focus point on the agenda was small scale renewables in Northern Ireland.

“In April of this year, DfE published responses to their 2023 consultation ‘design considerations for a renewable electricity support scheme for Northern Ireland’. These responses emphasised that smaller scale projects should not be overlooked and that a separate scheme would be needed to support these projects including on-farm, which the UFU has been lobbying for.

“The Minister was open to our position and it was agreed that the UFU would propose workable options that would enable NI to move forward, supporting small scale renewable energy generation. This will involve cross-departmental communication, incorporating DfE, DAERA and other government representatives.

At the meeting, the UFU was represented by UFU deputy president John McLenaghan, rural enterprise chair John Watt and senior policy officer Chris Osborne

“We also discussed the Northern Ireland Energy Strategy – Path to Net Zero, grid connection concerns in light of the anticipated increase in demand for electricity and had a lengthy conversation on the biomethane call for evidence which closes on 9 August 2024.