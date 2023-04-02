UFU environmental update

Chaired by Portrush farmer Bill Harpur and aided by vice chair Ian Buchanan from Dungiven, the UFU environment committee is made up of representatives from each of the UFU policy committees ensuring that all sectors and all areas are represented.

Some of the main issues being discussed at the UFU environmental committee meetings currently are:

Climate change/net zero: Climate change is a huge environmental challenge and one that the agricultural sector cannot ignore. As a source of emissions, the sector will have to continue to deliver reductions in greenhouse gases (GHGs) alongside all other sections of society. The Union continues to highlight that agriculture can be part of the climate change solution with its ability to sequester carbon. We continue to monitor the science that is developing and highlight the need to recognise that methane is a short lived GHG. Last year discussions were dominated by the two climate change bills that were going through the NI Assembly. Now that the NI Climate Change Act is in place, the focus will be on the forthcoming NI Climate Action Plan which will set out plans to deliver the Climate Act targets and will include recommendations for agriculture. The committee will also be reviewing the most recent advice from the UK Climate Change Committee which is extremely challenging and concerning for the agri-food sector. In addition to climate change legislation, there are increasing demands from retailers on this issue including the need for carbon footprinting to be carried out. This will be a key issue in the months ahead as the agri-food industry pilots data collection for a carbon survey on some NI farms.

It’s vital that the voice of local farmers is heard

Office of Environmental Protection (OEP): The OEP is now established and will operate in England and NI taking over the scrutiny role on the implementation of environmental law that would formerly have been carried out by the European Commission. The OEP also provides advice to government on environmental issues. The UFU are regularly engaging with the OEP as they pursue several investigations on water quality and designated sites.

Agri-environment schemes: Over the last year, committee members have travelled throughout the UK and Ireland to view best practice alongside the Ulster Wildlife Trust in terms of the delivery of agri-environment schemes. The UFU proposed a ‘Farming with Nature Scheme’ and are encouraged that it closely aligns with the new DAERA principles for future agri-environment schemes.

Ammonia Strategy: The Environment Committee led the UFU discussion and drafted a response for consideration within the Union structures on the proposed DAERA Ammonia Strategy. The committee highlighted concerns around the various proposals including covering tanks and moves towards Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE) on all farms. A sufficiently funded practical support scheme is required to deliver further emissions reductions and improvements to the baseline information on emissions and habitat condition. The UFU also voiced opposition to the targeted measures which have not been costed or properly assessed by DAERA. The final UFU response is available on the UFU website. Planning issues linked to ammonia emissions remain a significant issue. A call for evidence is expected on the planning operational protocol and the committee will consider this is due course. This aspect is likely to be extremely challenging for the industry.

Biodiversity Strategy: Committee representatives have participated in DAERA workshops and steering groups to discuss the revised NI Biodiversity Strategy which will focus on delivering 30% of land and sea under long term management by 2030 and other biodiversity commitments. The UFU have reiterated our opposition to additional designations and the need for adequate support to deliver biodiversity commitments.

Soil Health Nutrient Scheme (SNHS): The committee are monitoring the role out of this scheme which aims to analyse soils across all farms in NI over four years. The UFU are represented on the Soils Scheme Liaison Group and are feeding back members views and experiences of the scheme. Farmers are encouraged to make the UFU aware of their views on the scheme so that the Union can raise with DAERA and AFBI and any issues can be addressed.