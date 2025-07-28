UFU frustrated over DfI’s continued neglect of A5 landowners

James McCluggage

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has expressed deep frustration at the Department for Infrastructure’s (DfI) ongoing failure to engage meaningfully with landowners affected by the A5 road scheme.

The UFU has said that following the High Court ruling that overturned the project’s vesting orders, the Department has yet again shown a complete lack of communication and accountability.

UFU policy and communications director James McCluggage said: “This lack of engagement with landowners affected by the A5 is not a new problem.

"The UFU repeatedly raised concerns about the Department’s dismissive approach toward landowners, long before the court’s ruling. Now, weeks after, affected farmers remain in the dark, unsure if, when or how their land will be reinstated. While a generic letter outlining vague "options" has been issued, there has been no follow-up, no direct engagement and no answers to the critical questions landowners are asking. They are unable to plan for the future of their businesses.

“At every stage of this process, DfI has failed to treat landowners with the basic respect they deserve. The department’s communication has been vague, one-sided and utterly inadequate. Hundreds of farm businesses have been held hostage by indecision and silence. It’s unacceptable.

“We understand the importance of infrastructure development, but it must be done transparently and fairly. DfI needs to urgently reach out and contact the landowners directly and provide clear guidance. If the department cannot act with honesty, clarity and respect for landowners, confidence in infrastructure schemes will continue to worsen.”