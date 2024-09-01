UFU group focus - Mid Antrim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The busy farming calendar over the summer months has brought a break from meetings.

​However, there are some exciting plans in place for the remainder of the year and the new Winter programme. It has been a difficult summer weather wise for a lot of farmers but back in June, we had a very successful Ballymena Show with an excellent turnout from members who enjoyed refreshments and we had the opportunity to catch up with them on the day.

As part of the NFU Mutual’s 2024 Community Support Programme, the Mid and West Antrim groups were able to make a donation to Mid Antrim Riding for the Disabled group. It will go towards enhancing the health and well-being of people with disabilities in the local area.

We are currently planning out the winter programme for 2024-2025 meetings. Everyone is welcome and we encourage new members to come along. If you don’t receive texts about meetings, please contact the Ballymena office on 028 2565 2773 to update your contact details. Please keep an eye on the website and the Facebook page for more details soon. If you are not yet a member and are interested in joining, please get in touch with the group office or come along to any of our events and a warm welcome will be provided.

Our first meeting of the 2024-2025 winter programme is a virtual farm tour of our UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy’s farm. It will take place at 8pm on Wednesday 9 October and will give you an insight into what happens ‘beyond the farmgate’ and Glenn will be live online to answer your questions.

Glenn is a beef and sheep farmer from Donaghmore who also mills his own feed so it should be an interesting evening, keep an eye out for the link to register.

The group office can be contacted on 02825652773 for any queries regarding the UFU or NFU Mutual products.