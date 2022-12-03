UFU launch annual silage competition

The UFU says the continued successful partnership with United Feeds has brought a new focus to the competition in recent years, improving the silage produced in Northern Ireland.

UFU president David Brown said: “We welcome the return of the silage competition and United Feeds’ commitment to the event.

"The competition not only celebrates those that are producing silage to exceptional levels, but also encourages its members to improve year on year.

Clarence Calderwood, United Feeds and Derek Lough, Ulster Farmers Union. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

"Good silage making has always been a key element of farming in Northern Ireland, and with such significant increases to input costs, it’s more important now than ever.”

United Feeds, Sales Manager, Clarence Calderwood said: “We believe that the UFU silage competition fits in with our aims as a feed supplier.

"We encourage our customers to be producing top quality silage and work hard to help them do this. 2022 turned out to be particularly challenging for many farms to make high quality first cut silage and the feeding of that lower quality silage this winter so far has reminded us all how critical quality forage is for efficient farming.”