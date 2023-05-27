UFU launch cereals competition

The UFU cereals competition which is held each year, is a great opportunity for cereal growers across Northern Ireland to showcase their talent and celebrate the excellence that’s within the cereals industry.

Commenting on the launch, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “Every year we look forward to the cereals competition which is highly anticipated by our arable farmers across Northern Ireland. It’s a great opportunity to showcase the high-quality cereals that are grown here on our doorstep, while also celebrating our farmers and their wealth of expertise beyond the farming community.

“We’re looking forward to receiving many entries from our members and getting the judging process underway. We are extremely grateful to our sponsors whose commitment and passion is critical to the success of the cereals competition each year.”

UFU seeds and cereals chair Mark McCollum pictured with UFU deputy president John McLenaghan at the launch of the cereals competition.

The UFU are delighted to be working with competition sponsors Bayer, Clarendon Agri-Care, Fane Valley, Origin NI, BASF, and Syngenta who have supported this competition for many years. Their commitment to the cereals industry is evident in their valued support of this competition and we are thrilled to have them on board again this year again.

The categories for the 2023 cereals competition are:

- Winter barley, sponsored by Fane Valley & Bayer

- Oats, sponsored by Syngenta

- Winter wheat, sponsored by Clarendon Agri-Care & Bayer

- Spring barley, sponsored by Origin NI & BASF

The competition is open to all UFU members.

To enter or for more information, members should contact their local group office.