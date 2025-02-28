UFU launch farm to fork schools competition

Launching the 2025 schools’ competition at Carhill Integrated Primary School is John McLenaghan UFU deputy president and BOIOFW chairman, Joe McDonald, Head of Corporate Affairs Asda NI and Carhill Integrated Primary School pupils.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) in partnership with Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend (BOIOFW) and competition sponsors Asda, are challenging school pupils across Northern Ireland (NI) to put their creative and artistic skills to the test in the ‘From NI farms to fork’ schools’ competition.

The annual schools’ competition is open to all playgroups, pre-school, nursery, primary, and special schools in NI. This year’s theme ‘From NI farms to fork’, will enable pupils to learn how farmers work hard to produce the high-quality food we eat, and understand that for generations, farming has shaped our NI landscape creating different environments that support our economy.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “We are delighted to launch this year’s competition. By encouraging creativity, the annual school’s competition showcases the vital role farmers play in our rural communities, ensuring our food supply is not only sustainable, but also rooted in local practices. Through this competition, participants are inspired to appreciate the dedication that goes into farming and the positive impact of buying local, reinforcing the connection between our food, the land, and those who nurture it.

“This year’s schools’ competition theme aims to spark conversations among teachers and parents about the significance of supporting local food production, our unique family farm structure in NI and the ‘farm to fork’ message. Too many children are unaware that the food their family buys in store comes from farms. It is vital that we change this, helping pupils to understand food origin, and the hard work and dedication that farmers put into producing the high-quality produce that they consume daily. This is turn will encourage them to value local food, check labels when shopping and differentiate between food produced in UK and the rest of the world.”

Carhill Integrated Primary School pupils pictured with UFU deputy president and BOIOFW chairman John McLenaghan and Head of Corporate Affairs Asda NI Joe McDonald launching the 2025 ‘From NI farms to fork’ schools’ competition.

The UFU is pleased to have the continued support from competition sponsor, Asda for another year.

Joe McDonald, Head of Corporate Affairs Asda NI said: “Asda is delighted to once again be supporting the UFU school's competition. Every year the response from school children across Northern Ireland is phenomenal. Their entries show just how much interest there is in where their food comes from and how it is produced."

Mr McLenaghan added that schools don’t need to be competition winners to visit a real working farm. “BOIOFW is taking place on Friday 13 (schools’ day), Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 June and I would encourage all schools to consider organising an educational trip to a local participating farm on the dedicated schools’ day. The free interactive schools’ day provides pupils with the opportunity to experience life on a working farm while supporting farmers to deliver the ‘farm to fork’ story, reconnecting with consumers and reiterating their role as the primary food producers,” he said.

Entry forms have been sent electronically to all playgroups, nursery, pre-school primary and special schools. Schools’ competition templates are available by visiting www.ufuni.org (education tab) with further details for this year’s event. The closing date for entries is Friday 11 April 2025.

For further information contact Lynsay Beattie at UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222 or [email protected].