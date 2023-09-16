UFU launch new education video for primary school pupils

Watch more videos on Shots!

​UFU communications officer Lynsay Hawkes said: “We are delighted to launch a ‘springtime on the farm’ video with UFU member Peter McCann. Over the years the connection between farmers and consumers has become severed, particularly with those from non-farming backgrounds. Through the ‘farming through the seasons’ video series, we aim to showcase how farming changes through the seasons across a variety of commodities and deliver the farm to fork message to pupils from the comfort of their classroom or indeed at home.

“Within the springtime on the farm video, Peter takes pupils on a virtual farm tour of his beef and sheep farm in County Derry/Londonderry. Spring is an extremely busy period in the farming calendar with new arrivals on farm, livestock out grazing the iconic green landscape and preparing for the summer months that lie ahead. Peter discusses what happens throughout the season on his farm, the various breeds of sheep and why they were selected, upland and lowland farming practices and the video also features his trustee collie dog out shepherding.”

In June 2023, the UFU launched the first ‘farming through the seasons’ video, with hosts William and Claire Clark from Craighall Farm, coinciding with Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

UFU member Peter McCann and father Denis pictured with sheepdog Ben on their farm outside Limavady.

“The aim of the video was to showcase the hard work, care and effort that goes into producing high quality produce, alongside delivering the farm to fork message during the summer. Craighall Farm is a dairy, poultry, fruit and vegetable farm and throughout the educational video, William and Claire provided pupils with a greater insight into their farming practices, what products are produced from milk, tips and tricks on how to grow your own delicious fruit and vegetables and more!

“Farmers have a fantastic story to tell, and they should be proud to share it especially when they are facing many pressures such as the weather and cost of production.

"Through these videos, the UFU want to assist primary school teachers with delivering the farming message through ‘the world around us’ and ‘personal development and mutual understanding’ in the syllabus and ensure that pupils across Northern Ireland have a greater understanding of where the food they enjoy at least three times a day has come from,” said Lynsay Hawkes.