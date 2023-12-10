UFU launch silage competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The UFU’s partnership with United Feeds continues to go from strength to strength and has brought a new focus to the competition in recent years, helping to improve the quality of silage being produced in Northern Ireland.

UFU president David Brown said: “Each year we look forward to working with United Feeds to launch the silage competition, it is a much-anticipated event in our calendar with benefits for the local farming industry. The competition not only celebrates those that are producing silage to exceptional levels, but also encourages members to improve year on year. The production of quality silage has always been a critical aspect of farming across Northern Ireland and has become even more important with such significant rises in input costs.”

United Feeds’ sales manager Clarence Calderwood said, “2023 weather conditions made it one of the most challenging years to harvest grass. However, some farmers have managed to make good silage despite those challenges. The UFU/United Feeds silage competition is a great opportunity to celebrate and showcase the best silages in Northern Ireland and I would encourage UFU members to consider entering and supporting the competition this winter.”