UFU launch TikTok

Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 11:17 BST
The Ulster Farmers’ Union has officially launched its TikTok platform in a decision driven by the growth of the platform and its ability to reach the public as well as the farming community.

Commenting, UFU president William Irvine said: “The launch of the UFU’s TikTok page has been in the pipeline for quite some time and we’re delighted to finally get it off the ground. Social media has consistently grown over the past decade and we recognise that many people are staying informed through these channels. TikTok, in particular, has become hugely popular giving users’ access to a variety of video content.

“There are many vital strands to the UFU and constant grafting going on behind the scenes that many don’t see. From lobbying on critical issues locally and across the water, technical and membership support and media engagement to events and marketing. We’re going to utilise our TikTok platform to not only showcase the work that the UFU does, but to reflect day to day farming in Northern Ireland, connecting the food we buy in shops back to the farm through personal stories - putting faces to our farmers. There is huge interest in agriculture content online and it’s important that we tap into that to educate and inform. An approach which benefits our members and consumers.

“We encourage everyone who is active on TikTok to check out our new account and follow. This platform will now be one of our essential communication avenues which will be regularly updated with fresh farming content to keep you in the know.”

To follow the UFU on TikTok: ulster.farmers.union

