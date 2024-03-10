UFU Mid Antrim group focus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We had a Breakfast meeting in December at the Ramble Inn. Members enjoyed a great breakfast and our thanks must go to the Ramble Inn for this. Adrian Morrow from Glenarm Estate kept everyone entertained after breakfast with an overview of the Estate and light hearted yarns of his time there.

Sam Johnston, NFU Mutual Financial Advisor updated members about the upcoming tax year and if anyone needs any further information, please contact the office on 028 2565 2773.

We recently held our annual silage competition and congratulations must go to all members who took part and special mention to the winners noted below. Our thanks to our judge Harry Thompson for taking the time to judge the group competition. Good luck to members who qualified for the NI silage competition with results to be announced soon.

Derek Lough (UFU membership director) and Robert McMullan (group secretary) at the recent Mid Antrim AGM.

Group results included below:

Silage results

Big Bale: 1st Carl Reid; 2nd Timothy Rea; 3rd Brian Dickey

Dairy: 1st Ian Maybin; 2nd Alastair Forsythe; 3rd Mark Bristow

Group silage competition winners from the left Jessica Crawford, Derek Lough, James Linton and Ian Maybin.

Beef/Sheep: 1st Linton Brothers; 2nd Alastair Dale; 3rd W P Graham

We recently held our AGM in February. Many thanks to our out going chairperson Cyril Orr who handed over the role to Timothy Rea.

Derek Lough, UFU membership director gave members an overview of what the Union does for its members and the benefits of being a member. A great insight for all and reminder of the offers available to members.