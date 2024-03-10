UFU Mid Antrim group focus
We had a Breakfast meeting in December at the Ramble Inn. Members enjoyed a great breakfast and our thanks must go to the Ramble Inn for this. Adrian Morrow from Glenarm Estate kept everyone entertained after breakfast with an overview of the Estate and light hearted yarns of his time there.
Sam Johnston, NFU Mutual Financial Advisor updated members about the upcoming tax year and if anyone needs any further information, please contact the office on 028 2565 2773.
We recently held our annual silage competition and congratulations must go to all members who took part and special mention to the winners noted below. Our thanks to our judge Harry Thompson for taking the time to judge the group competition. Good luck to members who qualified for the NI silage competition with results to be announced soon.
Group results included below:
Big Bale: 1st Carl Reid; 2nd Timothy Rea; 3rd Brian Dickey
Dairy: 1st Ian Maybin; 2nd Alastair Forsythe; 3rd Mark Bristow
Beef/Sheep: 1st Linton Brothers; 2nd Alastair Dale; 3rd W P Graham
We recently held our AGM in February. Many thanks to our out going chairperson Cyril Orr who handed over the role to Timothy Rea.
Derek Lough, UFU membership director gave members an overview of what the Union does for its members and the benefits of being a member. A great insight for all and reminder of the offers available to members.
The group office can be contacted on 02825652773 for any queries regarding the UFU or NFU Mutual products.