UFU Mid Tyrone group focus

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) Mid Tyrone group have had a great start to their Winter Programme.

Mid Tyrone Group office staff with the 2024 UFU diary. Pic: UFU

The first meeting was a virtual meeting organised by UFU headquarters where members got to see and hear about hill farmer Clement Lynch’s enterprise.

Our next meeting was held in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh on 7th November 2023 and was very well attended by members.

The speakers were Jack McFarland, Foyle Food Group and Alex Higgins, AFBI. Jack gave a presentation on carbon audits, on when and why they are required, and the standard required.

Alex Higgins, AFBI, Jack McFarland, Foyle Food Group & Ruth Pollock, UFU Group Manager. Pic: UFU

Alex Higgins then gave a very informative presentation on the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme. He gave an insight into the scheme and how it is being rolled out and gave some of the findings from Zone 1.

UFU Mid Tyrone chair Stephen Brown said: “It was great to see so many members at the first meeting of the season and I would encourage members to come to the meetings as you will always learn something new and meet with other farmers”

The group request that members attend the Future Agri Policy update with DAERA officials on 22nd November, in the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown at 8pm.

The 2024 UFU diaries are now available in the Omagh office, please call in and get yours!