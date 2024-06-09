UFU Next Generation Forum meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) Next Generation Forum met on Thursday 23 May for a store walk and discussion at ASDA Cookstown.

​Representatives from the UFU’s Next Generation Forum visited Asda in Cookstown to better understand the complexities and challenges faced by the 17 stores across Northern Ireland.

ASDA provided an insight into the new technologies implemented in store which are driving efficiencies, the daily workings of the store and the shopping experience both for in store, click and collect and online customers.

Other topics of discussion included the Windsor Framework, loss leader products, local Northern Ireland suppliers and carbon.

Next Generation Forum meeting

Local shows

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) will be attending local agriculture shows. This year’s events offer a variety of attractions, including farm animals, horse shows, local food stalls, traditional crafts, and music, ensuring something for every family member.

Spend the day at your local show this year and be sure to visit the UFU stand.

The remaining shows for the rest of the summer include:

- Armagh Show: 8 June

- Ballymena Show: 15 June

- Saintfield Show: 15 June

- Newry Show: 29 June

- Omagh Show: 5 - 6 July

- Castlewellan Show: 13 July

- Limavady Show: 20 July

- Antrim Show: 27 July

- Clogher Valley Show: 31 July