UFU Next Generation Forum meeting
Representatives from the UFU’s Next Generation Forum visited Asda in Cookstown to better understand the complexities and challenges faced by the 17 stores across Northern Ireland.
ASDA provided an insight into the new technologies implemented in store which are driving efficiencies, the daily workings of the store and the shopping experience both for in store, click and collect and online customers.
Other topics of discussion included the Windsor Framework, loss leader products, local Northern Ireland suppliers and carbon.
Local shows
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) will be attending local agriculture shows. This year’s events offer a variety of attractions, including farm animals, horse shows, local food stalls, traditional crafts, and music, ensuring something for every family member.
Spend the day at your local show this year and be sure to visit the UFU stand.
The remaining shows for the rest of the summer include:
- Armagh Show: 8 June
- Ballymena Show: 15 June
- Saintfield Show: 15 June
- Newry Show: 29 June
- Omagh Show: 5 - 6 July
- Castlewellan Show: 13 July
- Limavady Show: 20 July
- Antrim Show: 27 July
- Clogher Valley Show: 31 July
Don’t miss out on your local show this year! For more information visit the UFU website www.ufuni.org (events and training tab).