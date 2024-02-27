Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To mark the occasion, the UFU hosted an event at Stormont. DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, AERA Committee chair Tom Elliot and local MLAs were in attendance to hear first hand from farmers.

They gained an insight into the work that is ongoing on farms across Northern Ireland, the team effort behind it and the issues that farm families are managing - sometimes without support.

UFU president David Brown said: “We were delighted to have the DAERA Minister, AERA Committee chair and so many MLAs at our event at Stormont yesterday, in support of Northern Ireland Farm Family Day.

AERA Committee chair Tom Elliott, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, UFU president David Brown and AERA committee deputy chair Declan McAleer pictured at Stormont on NI Farm Family Day. Picture: UFU

“A new annual initiative to recognise and celebrate the people behind the produce. Here in Northern Ireland, we have a unique farm family structure, but we often fail to recognise that these local families put everything into their work as food producers so that shop shelves remain full and varied, and we can all eat what we want when we want. Northern Ireland farmers feed over 10 million people, we look after the environment, support local communities, provide jobs, boost tourism – it is truly incredible to be part of that, but of course, challenging.

“Everyone needs support, especially when times are difficult, and farm families are no different. We have come through another testing year with high input costs, falling farmgate prices, devastating weather events and TB continues to cause devastation.

“Some of these issues make the headlines more than others but what doesn’t come through enough, is that behind every farm is a family with bills to pay and mouths to feed. Like any business, a farm needs to be viable to be sustainable and the impact of that will ripple into wider society.

“Investing in our farming and growing sector is essential for productivity, job creation, and economic and environmental delivery. Critical elements that translate into a prosperous future for the next generation.”

Commenting DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “As DAERA Minister, I am delighted to be at this event today to celebrate and recognise the huge contribution farming families make to the social fabric of rural areas, putting food on our tables, as well as being the economic engine for both the rural economy and Northern Ireland as a whole. The family farm is the foundation upon which our very successful agri-food industry is built.

“Farming families have for generations been resilient through change and also responsive to change. The issues we face now and in the coming years will also require these qualities to successfully navigate our way through new challenges.

“My department will work with stakeholders, including the Ulster Farmers’ Union, to bring forward a co-designed programme which will help support and develop family farms to address the significant issues the industry must tackle going forward.”

