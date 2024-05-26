UFU North East Derry Group Focus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​On 15th February, the North East Derry group held their AGM which saw vice-chair Andrew Gardiner being elected to the position of Group Chair.

​NE Derry would like to thank outgoing chair Richard Irwin for his dedication and commitment over the past two years and wish Andrew the very best for his upcoming term.

Following the AGM, UFU policy manager James McCluggage gave an update on the new Stormont assembly and discussed current agricultural issues with the group.

After the discussion James answered a range of questions from members around future support for TB, carbon audits, ammonia planning and dealing with EU law in NI.

Winners in the silage competition

There was notable success for the group in the silage competition.

Congratulations to members Robert and Ross Bradley who placed 1st overall in Northern Ireland in the Beef and Sheep category of the UFU Silage competition.

With summer fast approaching, so too is the UFU Group Cereal competition.

The categories include Winter Barley, Spring Barley, Oats and Winter Wheat.

The first category to be judged will be Winter Barley and we would encourage members to contact the office on 028 2766 3101 to enter.