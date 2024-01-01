UFU president roadshow dates announced

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has announced dates for its annual January roadshow meetings, beginning on Monday 8 January in Ballynahinch.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​UFU president David Brown said: “We are looking forward to meeting face to face with our members across Northern Ireland at our presidents’ roadshows. The potential and importance of UK farming and food production is substantial going forward. However, there will be challenges along the way too.

“At the roadshows we will discuss the key issues that are impacting farmers from farmgate prices, production costs, TB, future agriculture policy and tackling climate change. The meetings will be as open as possible so that members can ask questions and make their opinions known. Every farmer can make a positive contribution, helping us to overcome the challenges we face and shaping the future of the farming industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the guidance and support of our membership, we will continue to lobby to achieve the best outcomes for our farming families so they can continue to produce food profitably and sustainably.”

The UFU presidential team. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

Roadshow dates include:

- County Down: Monday 8 January, La Mon, Ballynahinch, 8pm.

- County Derry/Londonderry: Wednesday 10 January, Roe Park, Coleraine,

8pm

- County Antrim: Monday 15 January, Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, 8pm

- County Tyrone: Wednesday 17 January, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, 8pm

- County Armagh: Monday 22 January, Armagh City Hotel, Armagh, 8pm

- County Fermanagh: Wednesday 24 January, Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen,

8pm