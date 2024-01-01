UFU president roadshow dates announced
and live on Freeview channel 276
UFU president David Brown said: “We are looking forward to meeting face to face with our members across Northern Ireland at our presidents’ roadshows. The potential and importance of UK farming and food production is substantial going forward. However, there will be challenges along the way too.
“At the roadshows we will discuss the key issues that are impacting farmers from farmgate prices, production costs, TB, future agriculture policy and tackling climate change. The meetings will be as open as possible so that members can ask questions and make their opinions known. Every farmer can make a positive contribution, helping us to overcome the challenges we face and shaping the future of the farming industry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“With the guidance and support of our membership, we will continue to lobby to achieve the best outcomes for our farming families so they can continue to produce food profitably and sustainably.”
Roadshow dates include:
- County Down: Monday 8 January, La Mon, Ballynahinch, 8pm.
- County Derry/Londonderry: Wednesday 10 January, Roe Park, Coleraine,
8pm
- County Antrim: Monday 15 January, Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, 8pm
- County Tyrone: Wednesday 17 January, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, 8pm
- County Armagh: Monday 22 January, Armagh City Hotel, Armagh, 8pm
- County Fermanagh: Wednesday 24 January, Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen,
8pm
For more information visit the UFU website (events tab).