UFU president roadshows get underway
The first two Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president’s roadshows of 2023 took place earlier in the week, with a strong turnout from members at both events; The Lodge, Coleraine and Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena.
On Monday 16 January, the next roadshow will take place at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh and on Wednesday 18 January at the Armagh City Hotel, Armagh. Both beginning at 8pm.
It is important that members do their best to attend their local roadshow as it provides an opportunity for farmers to be at the core of discussions on many major matters including future agriculture policy, the outworking of the climate bill, TB strategy, and the long-awaited ammonia consultation, amongst other things.
The roadshows will be as open as possible, ensuring members have the opportunity to ask questions and make their voices known. Every farmer can make a positive contribution, helping to shape the direction the UFU takes.
All dates and venues for the remaining 2023 UFU winter roadshows are as follows:
- County Tyrone: Monday 16 January, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, 8pm
- County Armagh: Wednesday 18 January, Armagh City Hotel, Armagh, 8pm
- County Fermanagh: Monday 23 January, Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, 8pm
- County Down: Wednesday 25 January, Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch, 8pm
For more information visit, www.ufuni.org/events.