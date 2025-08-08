UFU raises Farming with Nature Transition Scheme issues

UFU Deputy President John McLenaghan, on his farm near Garvagh. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says it is working through growing concerns and queries about the operational aspects of the Farming with Nature Transition Scheme from its members.

The UFU welcomed the scheme when it was officially launched at the Balmoral show earlier this year and the additional funding for agriculture to assist with environmental works. However it says, significant issues, including mapping, now need to be addressed following the closure of applications for tranche one this week.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “We do recognise that new schemes will always have teething issues, including the Farming with Nature Transition Scheme, but members have been frustrated by various aspects, in particular, the computer system setup and how it blocks them from doing environmental works. This is largely due to mapping issues. For example, there is no mechanism to allow farmers to update field information to ensure that it reflects the 2025 year. Instead, the system works off 2024 data which rules them ineligible for some options.

“We are keen to get these issues resolved as soon as possible. If members experience any further issues, it’s important that they let us know so we can raise it with DAERA. We have provided some initial feedback to DAERA and will be following up on these concerns at a Farming with Nature meeting in early September. We will be making it clear that changes must be made to the scheme before any future tranches are launched to encourage and maintain farmer uptake and ensure that those who wish to carry out environmental works on their farm aren’t prevented from doing so.”