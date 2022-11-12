UFU recognises top NI cereal growers
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) along with sponsors of the UFU cereals competition, held their annual awardsceremony in the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown at the start of the month which paid recognition to the first-class growers situated here in Northern Ireland (NI).
Winners of the winter wheat, winter barley, spring barley and oats categories joined UFU deputy president John McLenaghan, judges and representatives from the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Fane Valley, Origin NI and Syngenta to celebrate the competition’s success.
“The UFU cereals competition is always a highlight in the annual agricultural calendar, giving us the perfect opportunity to recognise and celebrate the first-class growers we have right here in NI,” said John McLenaghan.
He added that the UFU are very proud to host competitions such as this for its members and would like to congratulate all the winners for their hard work and effort.
Most Popular
“We would like to thank the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Fane Valley, Origin NI and Syngenta, who support and promote the UFU’s cereals competition. Also, thanks must go to our many judges who helped judge at county and NI level,” said Mr McLenaghan.
The UFU acknowledge the dedication and hard work that the UFU seeds and cereals committee put into organising the competition, and thank the UFU group managers for their continued support in encouraging Union members to participate in the competitions.
The 2022 winners and runners up in the UFU cereal competitions were:
Spring barley
Advertisement
Sponsors - Syngenta
WINNER- Paul & Mark Russell; 2nd place Campbell Kee; 3rd place George Alcorn
Winter barley
Advertisement
Sponsor - Origin NI & BASF
WINNER- Raymond, David & William Wilson; 2nd place Richard Dempsey; 3rd place Wesley Davidson
Winter wheat
Advertisement
Sponsor - Fane Valley and Bayer CropScience
WINNER- Mark McCollum; 2nd place Raymond, David & William Wilson; 3rd place Christopher Gill
Oats
Advertisement
Sponsor - Clarendon Agri-care and Bayer CropScience
WINNER- Richard Dempsey; 2nd place- Graham Furey; 3rd place- Paul & Mark Russell