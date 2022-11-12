UFU recognises top NI cereal growers

Winners of the winter wheat, winter barley, spring barley and oats categories joined UFU deputy president John McLenaghan, judges and representatives from the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Fane Valley, Origin NI and Syngenta to celebrate the competition’s success.

“The UFU cereals competition is always a highlight in the annual agricultural calendar, giving us the perfect opportunity to recognise and celebrate the first-class growers we have right here in NI,” said John McLenaghan.

He added that the UFU are very proud to host competitions such as this for its members and would like to congratulate all the winners for their hard work and effort.

Winter wheat: L –R is Back row David Wilson (2nd place), Michael Maher (Bayer CropScience), Jonathan Dunn (Fane Valley), John McLenaghan (UFU deputy president). Front row William Wilson (2 nd place), Mark McCollum (1st place) and Christopher Gill (3rd place).

“We would like to thank the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Fane Valley, Origin NI and Syngenta, who support and promote the UFU’s cereals competition. Also, thanks must go to our many judges who helped judge at county and NI level,” said Mr McLenaghan.

The UFU acknowledge the dedication and hard work that the UFU seeds and cereals committee put into organising the competition, and thank the UFU group managers for their continued support in encouraging Union members to participate in the competitions.

The 2022 winners and runners up in the UFU cereal competitions were:

Spring barley

Advertisement

Winter barley: L –R is Back row Alistair Campbell (representing Richard Dempsey 2nd place), Mervyn Owens (Origin NI), William Wilson (1 st place), Canice O’Hara (Origin NI) and Eoin McElhinney (Origin NI). Front row Anne Campbell, David Wilson (1st place) and Mark McCollum (UFU Seeds & Cereals chair)

Sponsors - Syngenta

WINNER- Paul & Mark Russell; 2nd place Campbell Kee; 3rd place George Alcorn

Winter barley

Advertisement

Sponsor - Origin NI & BASF

Spring barley: L-R is Back row John McLenaghan (UFU deputy president), Mark McCollum (UFU Seeds & Cereals chair). Front row Campbell Kee (2nd place), Paul Russell (1st place) and George Alcorn (3rd place).

WINNER- Raymond, David & William Wilson; 2nd place Richard Dempsey; 3rd place Wesley Davidson

Winter wheat

Advertisement

Sponsor - Fane Valley and Bayer CropScience

WINNER- Mark McCollum; 2nd place Raymond, David & William Wilson; 3rd place Christopher Gill

Oats: L –R is Back row Michael Maher (Bayer CropScience), Wendy Fearon (Clarendon Agri-care), Mark McCollum (UFU Seeds & Cereals chair), Clive Coffey (Clarendon Agri-care). Front row Graham Furey (2 nd place) Alastair Campbell (representing Richard Dempsey 1st place) and Paul Russell (3rd place).

Oats

Advertisement

Sponsor - Clarendon Agri-care and Bayer CropScience