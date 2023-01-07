UFU responds to launch of draft Ammonia Strategy

This follows the announcement by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) that a consultation has been launched seeking views on the proposals.

The UFU has been working on ammonia policy for a considerable period and this issue continues to be a major stumbling block in the planning process for many farm developments.

UFU president David Brown said:"Northern Ireland farmers fully recognise the need to reduce ammonia emissions on farm. It remains a huge challenge for the industry, but our members care about the environment and are willing to do their bit to reduce emissions.

David Brown, UFU president

"This is evident by the significant uptake of low emission slurry spreading equipment in recent years which is part of the solution to reducing ammonia emissions.”

He added: "The release of the draft ammonia strategy is a step in the right direction.

“However, we have deep concerns about some of the proposed measures within the strategy. This includes the practical and financial impacts on farms across Northern Ireland.

“We will now be taking the time to thoroughly scrutinise this strategy in depth within our committee structures, and once we have done so we'll be able to comment further on the draft."

For its part DAERA recognises that ammonia emissions have adverse effects on nature and public health and need to be reduced significantly in the years ahead.

Dave Foster, DAERA’s Director of Natural Environment Policy said: “The draft strategy, which was developed under the leadership of the Department’s former Minister Edwin Poots, recognises that agriculture makes a significant contribution to the Northern Ireland economy.

“However, those farming practices contribute to ammonia emissions, which in turn have adverse effects on nature and public health.”

He continued: “The draft strategy also recognises that rigorous action on ammonia is needed in the coming years and that it is important that we find the right approach that helps our local farm businesses and rural communities thrive and be sustainable while at the same time protecting our environment.”

Northern Ireland has almost 250 sites designated for protection which are sensitive to the impacts of ammonia and nitrogen. DAERA has legal obligations to ensure these sites are protected. The vast majority of designated sites are currently experiencing ammonia concentrations and nitrogen deposition above the critical levels and loads at which damage to plants may occur.

Dave Foster concluded: “We know that we need to take action in the coming years to reduce the levels of ammonia if we are to achieve the improved outcomes we all want to see when it comes to nature and to public health, while also supporting local farming.

“Finding the right pathway to improvement will be crucial and we are keen to have as many views as possible from as wide a cross-section of the population on the measures proposed in the strategy.

