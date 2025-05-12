UFU responds to UK-US trade agreement: Concerns over long-term implications for NI farmers

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has expressed serious concerns about the implications of the recently announced UK-US trade agreement, particularly the concessions made in agriculture to secure favourable treatment for other UK industries.

While acknowledging the potential export opportunities for Northern Ireland beef, the UFU believes the deal raises critical questions about long-term fairness, the protection of domestic standards, and against the backdrop of the UK/EU Windsor Framework agreement, the future possible impact on NI of both the UK and EU agricultural policy in trade negotiations.

UFU president William Irvine said: “This is not a traditional free trade agreement and we recognise that it is an early-stage framework. But the fact remains - UK agriculture, including sensitive sectors like beef and cereals, is again being asked to shoulder the burden of securing trade wins for steel, aluminium and cars. That sets a worrying precedent.”

Under the agreement the US has gained new access to the UK beef market through a 13,000-tonne tariff rate quota (TRQ) of hormone-free beef, while the UK has secured equivalent access to a ring-fenced 13,000-tonne TRQ within the US market. The US will also gain full liberalised access to the UK bioethanol market – a move that could significantly disrupt domestic demand for crops such as wheat and barley.

“Our beef is globally recognised for its quality and traceability. Gaining ring-fenced access to the US market could help some of our premium producers build exports. But this must not come at the cost of undermining our home market. US beef is produced on a scale and system that gives them a cost advantage, and if the UK government opens the door further in future, we must be ready to protect our standards and ensure a level playing field,” said Mr Irvine.

On the bioethanol element of the deal, Mr Irvine said the UFU would be seeking urgent clarity from government on the expected impact for NI’s arable sector.

The UFU is calling on the UK government to provide greater transparency around how sensitive sectors will be protected in future trade negotiations and what support will be available if domestic producers face unfair competition.

“NI farmers are proud to produce food to world-leading standards of animal welfare, traceability and environmental care. We expect those standards to be upheld in any agreement. This deal cannot become a blueprint for future trade-offs. We will be working closely with our counterparts across the UK to ensure that farming voices are central in the next stage of negotiations,’ said Mr Irvine.

The UFU says it will be seeking engagement with DEFRA and DAERA to discuss the agreement’s implications and to ensure that NI’s distinct farming systems and trading context are fully understood and safeguarded.