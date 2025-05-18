UFU revamps corporate membership to deliver greater value for businesses

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union has revitalised its Corporate Membership Programme as part of a wider strategy to support its members while enhancing the value it offers to businesses.

​This will help to build stronger connections with those committed to supporting Northern Ireland’s farming sector and farm families.

The updated programme introduces a more focused and engaging structure designed to maximise visibility, networking and collaboration opportunities for corporate members. Whether you’re looking to strengthen your brand in the agri-food industry, build relationships with rural communities or support the future of local farming, UFU Corporate Membership offers a powerful platform.

Key enhancements to the programme:

- Streamlined membership tiers - The programme has been simplified from five to three levels: Platinum, Gold, and Silver, making it easier for businesses to align with the option that best suits their goals and budget.

- Four annual corporate networking events - Exclusive events that bring together business members, UFU staff and industry stakeholders, creating valuable opportunities for connection and collaboration.

- Six corporate bulletins per year - Regular communications keep members informed, engaged and connected to the latest developments within UFU and the wider agricultural sector.

- Expanded sponsorship and webinar opportunities - Corporate members can showcase their expertise, gain exposure and support key UFU activities throughout the year.

While corporate members do not shape UFU policy, their role is vital. They contribute through exclusive support and offers for UFU farm members, event sponsorships, participation in county dinners and other forms of engagement that help strengthen UFU’s outreach and impact. In return, they gain direct access to a loyal and engaged farming audience, while supporting the continued success of Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry.

With this revamp, the UFU is strengthening its commitment to partnerships that benefit both corporate members and the local farming community.

Strength to strength

Since its launch in October 2019, the Ulster Farmers’ Union Corporate Membership Programme has grown steadily, strengthening relationships with businesses that support the agri-food industry in Northern Ireland. What began as a modest initiative has now expanded to an impressive 78 members, representing over 165% growth since March 2023, when a dedicated Corporate Sales Executive role was introduced.

This membership expansion has not only widened the UFU’s network of industry partners, but also significantly boosted its income, generating over £60,000 in additional revenue. In 2024, the UFU is proud to report a 93% retention rate among its corporate members, reflecting the scheme’s growing value and appeal.

Get in touch

For businesses wanting to connect with Northern Ireland’s farming sector and contribute to the success of the wider agri-food industry, UFU corporate membership offers a dynamic and mutually rewarding platform.

Join us today and be part of a growing network that’s championing the future of Northern Ireland agriculture.

You can call 028 9037 0222 or email UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott, [email protected].