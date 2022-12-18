UFU senior technical officer - Leslie Craig

As well as having the practical farming experience, he has been involved in farmer representation at both an organisational and individual level for over 30 years.

He has intimate knowledge and experience of the often-complex legislation which surrounds agriculture in Northern Ireland. He has represented farmers on all aspects of their farm business across a wide spectrum involving calculation and appeals in nitrate regulations, land eligibility issues, cross compliance inspections of all sorts, planning regulation, advice on Single Farm Payment Issues and all aspects of current and imminent Common Agricultural Policy implementation as it affects an individual farm business.

Dependant on the individual circumstances involved he is available to consult with members, either over the phone, via e-mail, or with discussion in the group office or on- farm.