​Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) student membership is available to an individual associated with an accredited college, university or institution, who is enrolled in an agriculture related course.

The UFU is dedicated to investing in our future generation of farmers and as part of this, we offer students a free membership for the duration of their course.

We recognise the importance of education for our young people as advances in agriculture mean that farmers need to be suitably equipped for running their farm as a profitable business. Student membership aims to keep you abreast of lobbying and policy shaping while building a relationship with our industry’s youth.

As part of our membership students will have access to:

- Weekly updates on UFU lobbying activity through our bulletin

- Discounted ferry travel through P&O/Travel Solutions

- Various discounts through Membership Plus

- A free UFU diary

- Discount on a range of IT products and other benefits through Dell UK

We also run free student events throughout the year with a range of speakers covering various topical issues and forming valuable industry connections.