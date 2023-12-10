UFU student membership
The UFU is dedicated to investing in our future generation of farmers and as part of this, we offer students a free membership for the duration of their course.
We recognise the importance of education for our young people as advances in agriculture mean that farmers need to be suitably equipped for running their farm as a profitable business. Student membership aims to keep you abreast of lobbying and policy shaping while building a relationship with our industry’s youth.
As part of our membership students will have access to:
- Weekly updates on UFU lobbying activity through our bulletin
- Discounted ferry travel through P&O/Travel Solutions
- Various discounts through Membership Plus
- A free UFU diary
- Discount on a range of IT products and other benefits through Dell UK
We also run free student events throughout the year with a range of speakers covering various topical issues and forming valuable industry connections.
To apply for your free student membership of the UFU contact membership development officers Kathryn McCullough [email protected] and Roberta Simmons [email protected].