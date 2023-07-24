The Farmers Guardian initiative harnesses the power of social media to show the public a day in the life of a farmer and is sponsored by one of the UK’s largest supermarket chains, Morrisons.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan (renewables, poultry and beef) and UFU members Vicki Byers (dairy), Aaron Carson (pigs, beef and cereals) and Jonny and Natasha Campbell (dairy) will be showcasing the very best of Northern Ireland (NI) agriculture.

Commenting Mr McLenaghan said: “I am looking forward to taking part in this year’s Farm24. It has grown massively over the last number of years and has become a highlight in our annual calendar. Social media has created many opportunities for agriculture as it allows us to demonstrate real life on the farm which not everyone gets to see. Farm24 has built upon that offering, bringing the online farming community together to raise more awareness of where food comes from and the all-important role that farm families have in society, producing food to feed the nation, caring for the countryside, supporting rural communities and the economy. There is a real sense of comradery with this digital initiative.

UFU president John McLenaghan and son Archie. Pic: UFU

“We are aiming to give an honest portrayal of local farming and food production, representing our UFU members across NI. We are world leaders in food safety, animal welfare and environmental standards, and are continually working to do more to meet the growing demand for food while also tackling climate change. A big focus for me on the day, will be on showing the public how farmers produce renewable energy and are a key asset as we work to create the pathway to a renewable future.”

All social media posts created by Mr McLenaghan and UFU members will be shared on the UFU social media platforms on the day of Farm24 (Thursday 3 August). You can follow the UFU using the following handles:

Facebook: UlsterFarmersUnion

Instagram: ulster_farmers_union

UFU members Jonny and Natasha Campbell. Pic: UFU