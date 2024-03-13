Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “DAERA has announced that they are finalising plans for the January 2025 implementation of the new XI tags - this has come at us out of the blue and we were not consulted on this change. According to DAERA, it is a legal requirement under EU animal health law and is necessary to allow NI unfettered access to the EU market.

“This access to the EU single market is essential. We do, however, seek more clarity on the process of how the prefix was selected. Livestock identification in Britain remains unchanged with the ‘UK’ prefix still being used, and it is critical that when using these new XI tags, that we still have access to premium markets in GB and our product can still be labelled as UK origin beef.

