UFU urge poultry farmers to tighten biosecurity following AI case

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is calling for tightened biosecurity measures following news that a commercial poultry premises in County Tyrone has received preliminary positive results for highly pathogenic Avian Influenza.

UFU deputy president, Glenn Cuddy said: “The UFU is aware that AI has been suspected on a commercial poultry site near Omagh. Increased mortality among the flock led to suspicions of an AI outbreak and samples were taken to confirm the disease. The samples are now being tested at the National Reference Laboratory to confirm the strain.

“All birds on the site are to be culled and 3km and 10km temporary control zones have been established around the premises to help protect the poultry sector from further infection while investigations are carried out.

“This news is a stark reminder of how swiftly AI can enter and spread among a flock. It is the first suspected case of AI in a commercial premises since February and my heart goes out to the farmer affected. To have around 20,000 birds culled this early in the 2025-2026 season is unimaginable.

“We urge farmers to tighten their biosecurity urgently and take all the precautions possible to reduce infection. Make yourself aware of the symptoms and exercise vigilance because ultimately, no farmer is immune to the threat of AI. AI cases have continued to be detected in both commercial and wild birds over the summer season across GB and experts are warning that this season could be the worst season since 2022,” said Mr Cuddy.

If producers have any suspicion of disease, contact your vet or local divisional veterinary office immediately. To stay up to date with AI, please sign up to DAERA’s text alert service by texting BIRDS to 67300.

To access further details on the control zones now in place, visit Disease Control Zone Declarations | Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.