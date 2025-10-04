UFU urges members to respond to Lords' family farm tax inquiry

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is urging every farm family in Northern Ireland to respond to the House of Lords inquiry into the government’s proposed changes to agricultural property relief and business property relief.

Since the Autumn budget last year, the UFU has been pushing for an impact assessment on the family farm tax and now it is being carried out by the Finance Bill Sub-Committee.

Responses can be submitted until Tuesday 7 October, 5pm.

UFU president William Irvine, commented: “The UFU will be submitting a clear, comprehensive response detailing how Northern Ireland will be disproportionately affected by inheritance tax due to the unique structure of its agricultural sector characterised by high land values, an older demographic of farmers and a greater prevalence of sole-owner, livestock-based farms.

Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer

“The submission will also highlight the fact that the new inheritance measures will be the ruination of our farming industry as many farm families will be forced to sell land to pay an unjust inheritance tax leaving their business unviable. But our response alone is not enough.

"We are asking our members to write a submission to the committee. The more responses the Finance Sub-Committee has from Northern Ireland, the better their understanding will be.”

The UFU is asking farmers to write about how their farm will be affected by the tax, what they will be forced to do, how it will impact the future of their businesses, what it will mean for your family.

William Irvine again: “The window for submissions is very tight: October 7th at 5pm is the deadline.

“But we strongly urge farmers to make it a priority in the days ahead and submit their response. We have been doing all we can, lobbying MPs and peers, voicing our opposition, but it’s the voice of the farmer that means the most and has the best chance of shifting opinion and inciting change."

Meanwhile, Stormont’s agriculture committee vice chair, Declan McAleer MLA, is urging members of the newly established Nutrient Action Programme (NAP) independent forum to complete their work as quickly as possible.

He has noted the appointment of Karen Brosnan as independent chair of the forum.

Ms Brosnan has previously led multi-stakeholder processes for organisations including the Environmental Protection Agency, Teagasc, and the Irish Farmers’ Association.

McAleer further explained: “The first job confronting forum members is that of assessing the 3,000 plus submissions received courtesy of the initial NAP public consultation.

“This process paves the way for the grouping to come forward with its own recommendations, which will then be subject to an eight-week public consultation period.

“Once this process has been completed a final recommendation paper will be submitted to the members of the Northern Ireland Executive, after which it will be discussed on the floor of the Stormont Assembly.

“It should be possible to get all these stages completed during the time frame allowed for the current Assembly."

The Sinn Féin politician believes strongly that Stormont Farm Minister, Andrew Muir, should have established an independent stakeholder NAP forum from the get-go.

He added: “Simply putting a series of NAP proposals out for consultation, prior to them being fully considered by all relevant stakeholder groups, was akin to putting the cart before the horse.”

Turning to the issue of IHT, Declan McAleer said: “The expansion of inheritance tax measures to include farm assets remains a priority matter for members of the agriculture committee at Stormont.

“Sinn Fein politicians at all levels are lobbying Westminster to get this decision reversed.”