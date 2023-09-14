Watch more videos on Shots!

After this date, landowners affected by the A6 development will no longer be able to, nor can they take legal action against the Department of Infrastructure (DFI) as the statute of limitations will have expired.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “We are frustrated by the limited communication on the A6 claims deadline that is fast approaching. The UFU contacted the DFI about this matter and requested a blanket extension, but it has been denied. However, extensions to individual cases will be considered. I urge landowners who have been impacted by the A6 to contact their agent as soon as possible to finalise claims or request an extension before Monday 18 September.

