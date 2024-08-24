UFU watch: Armagh Down Group Focus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Thank you to everyone who visited our stand at the Armagh and Newry Shows. Whether you stopped by for a cup of tea or to rest your weary legs, we really appreciate your support.

Congratulations to Michael McConville

Tickets are now available for a steak barbecue and country night

A special congratulations to our group member, Michael McConville, for placing third nationally in the Winter Wheat competition. Well done, Michael!

Co. Armagh BBQ Event

Mark your calendars!

Chris Donaldson, Roberta Simmons, William Ervine and Howard Pillow at Newry Show

The Co. Armagh BBQ is happening on Friday, 6th September, at 7:30 PM at Richardson’s Estate, Moyallen.

- Adult tickets: £25

- Kids tickets: £10

Each ticket includes a steak, burger, two sausages (some chicken also available), chips, and pavlova for dessert.

To secure your tickets, please call the office at 028 3752 2649.

Upcoming Winter Program

We’re excited to announce our winter program of events!

The first event will be a group trip in September to visit two farms in Co. Fermanagh.

Additionally, we will host meetings throughout the winter at the Conference Centre in Newry, covering important topics such as inheritance and succession, emergency first aid, and the future of traditional farming.

Full details will be available soon.

Stay tuned for more updates!