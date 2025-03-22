UFU Watch: Lagan Group Focus

​Like many others, the Lagan Group have had a busy few months dealing with the aftermath of the October 2024 budget.

​Along with the South West Down Group, we hosted an informative evening in the Belmont in November, focusing on the proposed detrimental changes to inheritance tax rules.

Guest speakers, accountant Peter Brown, solicitor Sean McCaffrey and NFU Mutual financial advisor Uel Erwin, briefed members on the situation as it was and the possible options to protect the family farm.

On 25 January, the ‘stop the family farm tax tractor rally’ took place at Maze. Lagan Group members along with fellow farmers from across County Down, came together and put on a powerful display, showing the continued discontent in the industry. We would also like to thank Mabel’s Coffee for providing refreshments for members.

If members would like further advice on the inheritance tax proposals, please contact the group office for further information.

On 12 March, members departed on the annual group trip. This year we began our day at Foyle Meats beef farm. Members were given a detailed talk of what Foyle Meats do and how they have diversified to adapt to a changing market, followed by a guided tour of the farm facilities.

Our next stop was Matt Miller’s dairy farm, members learned how he came about the idea for ‘Splash It’.

The final destination was JB Tyres.

James Barfoot gave us a tour of the business and members got to browse some potential new tyre purchases!

The group managers would like to take this opportunity to thank members for their continued support, attending the meetings and events over the winter programme season.