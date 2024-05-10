Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says Northern Ireland growers have gained a much-needed confidence boost for their businesses, following the announcement by government that a five-year extension to the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme (SAWS) has been granted.

Representing the local horticulture sector, the UFU responded to the MEC call for evidence on the SAWS in late October 2023, and have long been advocating in support of the scheme’s longevity.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “It is extremely positive that as part of a package of measures in response to the Shropshire Independent Review into Labour Shortages, the UK government has extended the SAWS which the UFU has been lobbying for. Both permanent and seasonal workers in the local horticulture sector are essential to maintaining domestic food security and providing consumers with high quality, sustainable food.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Despite using a variety of platforms and techniques to advertise for new employees such as recruitment agencies, social media, word of mouth, and taking varying measures to retain and recruit, our growers have found attracting and retaining labour a challenge across the vegetable and fruit sectors. Now, with the confirmation of the five-year SWAS scheme running from 2025 – 2030, coupled with appropriate trading conditions, the future is bright for horticulture with many opportunities which create significant benefits for consumers too.