UFU welcomes extension to Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme
Representing the local horticulture sector, the UFU responded to the MEC call for evidence on the SAWS in late October 2023, and have long been advocating in support of the scheme’s longevity.
UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “It is extremely positive that as part of a package of measures in response to the Shropshire Independent Review into Labour Shortages, the UK government has extended the SAWS which the UFU has been lobbying for. Both permanent and seasonal workers in the local horticulture sector are essential to maintaining domestic food security and providing consumers with high quality, sustainable food.
“Despite using a variety of platforms and techniques to advertise for new employees such as recruitment agencies, social media, word of mouth, and taking varying measures to retain and recruit, our growers have found attracting and retaining labour a challenge across the vegetable and fruit sectors. Now, with the confirmation of the five-year SWAS scheme running from 2025 – 2030, coupled with appropriate trading conditions, the future is bright for horticulture with many opportunities which create significant benefits for consumers too.
“It is now critical that the number of visas and costs associated with obtaining them, is met in line with our growers' needs so they can fully benefit from the extension of the SWAS.”