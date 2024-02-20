UFU welcomes review of Red Tractor Governance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The independent review of Red Tractor governance has this week reported that ‘Red Tractor governance is sound’, but has identified recommendations that should be addressed.

UFU president David Brown said: “The Campbell Tickell Review of Red Tractor Governance has recognised a number of key areas that need to be addressed to improve the daily workings of the food chain assurance scheme.

“It was stated in the report that Red Tractor’s governance stems from a time when devolution was less advanced than it is now, and it was suggested that there is insufficient understanding of the devolved policy and regulatory landscapes.

“The report also acknowledges that the development of the Greener Farms Commitment module has led to significant problems and considerable opposition among farmers.

"Red Tractor’s decision to suspend work on the roll-out of the module and include an intense period of scrutiny from its sector boards, technical advisory committees and a newly created development advisory panel, which was to conclude before April 2024, must be carefully considered against this background as this process was just beginning and was never completed,” the UFU president stated.

“Alongside other Red Tractor owners, we now expect the board and leadership to take these findings on board and create a strategy to improve governance throughout.

"A key part of which will be enhancing and sustaining communication with stakeholders and staff, to ensure that the varied and diverse interests of farmers in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales are met.

“This review presents an opportunity to develop Red Tractor further as a world-leading food chain assurance scheme by supporting farm families across the UK and working to ensure fairness in the supply chain,” added Mr Brown.