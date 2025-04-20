UGS announces details of Spring meeting on 30th April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Grassland Society has announced details of its forthcoming Spring Meeting at Philip Truesdale’s dairy farm near Ballyward, Co Down on Wednesday 30th April 2025

Philip previously farmed suckler cows and sheep on this third generation family farm before converting to dairying in 2020 with 60 Autumn calving heifers. Since then, the herd has expanded to 100 autumn calving cows.

The farm is on a 600 feet exposed site with some of the land rising to 700 feet above sea level. As well as the dairy enterprise Philip rears 25 Aberdeen Angus calves through to finishing and retains a small flock of ewes which are kept on an outfarm. Despite the high altitude, excellent use is made of grass with the objectives of maximising grass growth, maintaining a solid grazing cow with excellent fertility on a simple system with a good work/life balance.

Cows are turned out in March and utilise a 30 acre grazing platform with flexibility key to the success of the dairy herd - housing at night, housing for prolonged periods, pre-mowing, etc as determined by weather conditions. Young stock are grazed rotationally across six different farms.

Ulster Grassland Society President Michael Graham discussing the forthcoming farm walk on 30th April with host farmer Philip Truesdale from Ballyward

The event will kick off with Registration/coffee at 11.00am with the farm walk proper commencing at 11:30am followed by a BBQ lunch at approximately 1.30pm on the farm.

The farm is located at 24 Lighthouse Road, Ballyward, Castlewellan BT31 9UB and can be found at What3Words pens.textiles.something

Animal health and biosecurity are important so visitors are requested to wear clean clothing/footwear with prior registration essential to assist with this and catering. The cost for UGS members is £15 with Non Members also welcome at a cost of £20. Please book via the UGS website or directly with George Reid - [email protected] or 07920 037910

This exciting farm visit will provide a first hand insight into a dairy start-up with excellent grassland management on a difficult farm with a young farm family.

UGS President Michael Graham looks forward to welcoming members and non members to this farm walk on Wednesday 30th April 2025.