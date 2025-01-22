UGS Conference addresses challenges facing the agricultural industry

The Conference took place on Tuesday, 21st January at the Dunadry Hotel, Antrim where Society Members also held their 66th Annual General Meeting. Reports from the Society’s Secretary George Reid and Treasurer Neville Graham were received highlighting another successful year with a number of farm walks and events held across Northern Ireland in 2024.

During the AGM the Society Presidency passed to Michael Graham who took the reins from John Egerton FRAgS who handed over the chain of office after a successful year in the role.

Michael is originally from Dromara and following formal education at Greenmount Agricultural College he eventually commenced work at Enniskillen Agricultural College before being appointed Farm Manager at Castle Archdale Experimental Husbandry Farm where he was heavily involved in pioneering innovative farming practices for the benefit of farmers in Co Fermanagh and further afield. He was then appointed Farm Manager at CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus with that role having been significantly expanded in subsequent years during which time he oversaw the development of two dairy units along with other college facilities and innovation.

A Past President of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Michael is very active in the community and involved in Antrim Rotary Club and as a Council Member of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

George Reid and John Henning OBE were re-elected as Secretary and Public Relations Officer respectively with Chloe Kyle appointed as Treasurer to replace Neville Graham who stepped down after a number of years in this role. Harold Johnston also leaves the Executive Committee after his Presidential term and both he and Neville Graham were thanked for their valuable contribution to the Society along with retiring Committee members Hannah Doherty, James Henderson, Jason McMinn and Jessica Pollock.

The four new Committee members elected were Michael Copeland (Masons Animal Feeds), Bill Harpur (Portrush), David Hunter (Newtownstewart) and Faith Stewart (CAFRE).

During the Conference proper the line-up of four speakers presented to delegates addressing various aspects of the conference theme.

Firstly Jack Kennedy, Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal, set the scene by looking at many of the challenges facing the agricultural industry globally. Though the use of Journal headlines over the years he highlighted innovation in farming and the importance of the co-operative movement in marketing, particularly in dairy. He then examined the various sectors over the past year highlighting the impact of climate conditions and the benefits of innovation and the adoption of new technology. giving some pointers to the outlook for agricultural commodities through 2025.

Mr Kennedy concluded by highlighting that ‘improved sustainability matched with production efficiency will continue to be the driver of good farm performance’ and also said ‘ trade deals and geo political movements will continue to evolve and impact on incomes'.

He was followed by Alan Dillon from Teagasc who manages the DairyBeef 500 programme researching sustainable dairy beef production given that 60% of Irish beef now comes from the dairy herd. This work centres around commercial demonstration farms, a leased demonstration farm, knowledge exchange programmes and wider communication activity. A couple of specific quotes from Alan in his presentation resonated with Conference delegates including ‘calf to beef is a store trading game - You’re just buying them younger’ and ‘encourage a relationship between the dairy farmer selling and beef farmer buying’.

These presentations generated lots of discussion at the conference and wider debate on social media which again highlighted much of the emotion around industry challenges and sustainability. This discussion continued over lunch which is always a popular feature of UGS conferences and events.

Following lunch the third conference speaker was Neil Eastham who is a Nuffield Farming Scholar. In addition he is a practising vet in Yorkshire and also involved in the family dairy herd in Lancashire. His presentation focused on how UK dairy farmers can benefit from genomic testing where he highlighted that genetic improvement is valuable. In his presentation Neill highlighted that breeding is not an art and the importance of not carrying passengers when rearing dairy heifers. By using genomic testing breeders and farmers can increase their confidence in the data used.

The final speaker was Jack Blakiston Houston, Managing Director at Blakiston Houston Estates based at Dundonald. Jack gave an informative presentation on work being undertaken as part of a three year DAERA project which aims to reduce excess Phosphorus from livestock slurry in Northern Ireland. This work allows the Blakiston Houston team to provide a separation service to local farmers and he gave excellent examples of how livestock farmers might benefit from the project.

After the presentations three of the speakers took part in a panel discussion led by the President Michael Graham which saw great engagement from delegates.

At the conclusion of an excellent conference new President Elect Ivor Lowry proposed a vote of thanks to the speakers, sponsors, and delegates for their participation and input during a thought provoking and informative day. He also wished Michael Graham well as President an encouraged those present and members to support Society events during the year ahead. Grassland Farmer of the Year

The results of the Society’s Grassland Farmer of the Year competition were also announced during the conference. This competition, again generously sponsored by Danske Bank, is always keenly contested and 2024 was no exception with a very high level of grassland management evident from all participants.

The Grassland Farmer of the Year competition winners were as follows: Overall Grassland Farmer of the Year – James Henderson, Kilkeel, Co Down Runner Up – Geoffrey Malcomson, Newry, Co Down

Special Commendations – Alan Hamilton, Broughshane, Co Antrim; Josh Morton, Armagh, Co Armagh

The new YFCU Grassland Competition in association with the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster was sponsored by MSD Animal Health and the winners were: Overall Winner – Christopher Mitchell, Annaclone & Magherally YFC Runner Up – Matthew Clements, Trillick & District YFC

Third Place – Robert Brown, Moneymore YFC

The Ulster Grassland Society is grateful to Danske Bank for their continued financial support for the Grassland Farmer of the Year competition and also appreciate the support from new sponsor MSD Animal Health for supporting the YFCU Grassland Competition.

AGM Elections

New UGS Office-bearers President - Michael Graham, Co Antrim

President Elect - Ivor Lowry, Co Down

Secretary - George Reid, Belfast

Treasurer - Chloe Kyle, Co Tyrone

PRO - John Henning OBE, Co Armagh

Committee - Michael Copeland, Masons Animal Feeds; Bill Harpur, beef farmer, Co Antrim; David Hunter, dairy farmer, Co Tyrone and Faith Stewart, CAFRE

Ulster Grassland Society Past Presidents John Henning and John Egerton pictured with new Society President Michael Graham (right) before the AGM

Listening intently to one of the speakers during the UGS Conference

Delegates chatting at the UGS Conference on Tuesday

New Ulster Grassland Society President Michael Graham addresses delegates at the Society Conference