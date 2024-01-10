This year’s Ulster Grassland Society Conference will focus on the theme “Setting up the business for the future” which is an important but often ignored topic on many family farms.

The Conference will take place on Tuesday, 23rd January 2024 at the Dunadry Hotel, Antrim running from 10.00am until 4.00pm.

The Society’s Executive Committee have organised an impressive line-up of speakers as follows:

Dr Shane Conway is a Project Manager and Lecturer at the University of Galway where he specialises in agricultural and rural social science with a particular focus on the human side of farming, older farmers and inter generational farm transfer. His presentation will focus on farmers’ attitudes to succession based on the findings of a survey undertaken across Ireland. In addition to his academic and research career Shane also breeds pedigree Charollais sheep on the family farm in Co Galway.

UGS President David Linton pictured centre discussing the forthcoming Conference with Harold Johnston, Past President and Neville Graham, Treasurer. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

Heather Wildman grew up on the family hill farm in the Lake District and now lives in SW Scotland. She has over 30 years experience working with farmers and now specialises in succession. She will discuss many of the issues farm families struggle with dealing with succession. These will include: When will succession happen? Who will succeed to the farm, or will it be sold? How can you treat all of your children fairly? Can you treat them fairly? What are the family’s expectations - financial, housing, full time/part time? How to avoid crippling the successor/farm with debt?

Peter Brown Chairs the Agricultural Law Association in Northern Ireland and will address some of the legal aspects of succession. He was a member of the DARD/DAERA Independent Review Panel from 2012-2022 and helps develop and deliver agricultural succession planning programmes for CAFRE/Society of Trust Estate Practitioners and more recently Rural Support’s Farm Family Key Skills Programme.

Neale Manning is a dairy farmer from Shropshire and will talk about his own farm and how he has dealt with succession. He farms a 340 acre grass farm in partnership with his wife and youngest son with help also available from an older son who is a mechanical engineer. They milk 270 Spring calving cows with dairy replacements reared on the farm and beef calves sold at two weeks old.

The Society’s Annual General Meeting will also take place on the day when President Elect John Egerton from Co Fermanagh will succeed David Linton as President. There will also be reports on Society activities from the Honorary Secretary, the Accounts will be presented by the UGS Treasurer and new Committee members will be elected.

The results of the Society’s Grassland Farmer of the Year competition will also be announced during the conference. This competition, generously sponsored by Danske Bank, is always keenly contested and the results eagerly anticipated.

The Conference and AGM gets underway around 10.00am with registration taking place from 9.45am when tea and coffee will be available. Prior booking is essential and can be done by email to George Reid [email protected] or by text to 07920 037910.